1113Season 1 E 13 • 11/30/2019
1113: Bed, Bath & Beyonce returns with holiday home essentials, Tyga places an order at Coffee Coffee Coffee, the Loud Librarian returns to Dullmont Jr. High, and Nathan cancels the emoji with one eye closed and his tongue out. Performance by Tyga
All ThatS1 • E131113
11/30/2019
All ThatS1 • E141114
1114: The All That cast 3-D prints a new cast member, Tammy shares way too much information, contestants in a game show try to stay off their phones, and scientists recreating a T-Rex get a big surprise. Performance by AJ Mitchell.
01/18/2020
All ThatS1 • E161116
Dancing With The Stars' Witney Carson goes to Good Burger, T. Smith has an album preview, All That presents a new way to learn Spanish, and Nathan cancels gum. Performance by: The Melisizwe Brothers
01/25/2020
All ThatS1 • E151115
1115: Ms. Hushbaum celebrates her birthday in the library, Lex and Gaby have a text off, everyone's favorite babies have their 8 month photoshoot, and Officer Smart joins the Star Crew as a calculations expert. Performance by: PUBLIC
02/01/2020
All ThatS1 • E181118
1118: All That parodies the Song of the Year with “Bad Guys”, the Fart Fixer advertises a new way to relieve embarrassment, Bed Bath and Beyoncé returns, and some familiar faces appear to be saved from their island. Performance by: Young Dylan
02/15/2020
All ThatS1 • E191119
1119: Liza Koshy guest stars and gets a lesson in Bad Dancing, Larry returns to play the easiest game show in the world, Simplicity, Lucy has trouble controlling her emotions, and a new invention advertises the fastest way to eat food. Bad Bunny performs.
02/22/2020
All ThatS1 • E211121
1121: Alex teaches a new Spanish lesson, Lucy tries to control her emotions in a yoga class, Reece calls in a favor from a professional baseball player, and a manager at a pizza place teaches his employees about birthdays.
02/29/2020
All ThatS1 • E201120
1120: WWE superstars The New Day teach Coach Kreeton some wrestling moves, Beyonce shows off some new products at her store, the cast helps Ryan get rid of his hiccups, and the girls have a sleepover with new friend Barb. Performance by Why Don't We
03/21/2020
All ThatS1 • E221122
1122: PrestonPlayz guest stars to do a video game live stream with Tammy, an Unboxing video goes horribly wrong, the Loud Librarian returns, and a Superhero tries being a waitress.Performance by: Super M
04/04/2020
All ThatS1 • E231123
1123: Pente Wentz stops by Good Burger to prepare for a party, Marie Kiddo helps declutter Professor Doom's evil lair, Billie and Millie teach new ways to make life easier, and T. Smith auditions for the school talent show. Performance by: Queen Naija
04/11/2020
All ThatS1 • E251125
1125: The story of DJ Salad, his rise to fame, and his beef with Cardi Beef, hip hop's top sirloin. Detective Dan and Ann investigate the case of a missing cat. Nathan, Gaby, and Kate enjoy their new 11k tv. Performance By: Blackbear
04/25/2020
All ThatS1 • E261126
1126: Coach Kreeton teaches ping pong, Yummy: an All That music video parody, the kids get trapped in a never ending tik tok dance, Tammy TMI is interviewed on live television, and a new way to get ready for the day.
05/16/2020
All ThatS1 • E351134
Hit Em With Spanish returns for a holiday edition, Nathan cancels candy canes, All That presents The Remote: A Horror Trailer, and Denzel shows up at a department store to spread unwelcomed holiday cheer advice. Performance by: Pentatonix
12/17/2020