Rock Paper Scissors

Scissors Gets a Job

Season 1 E 1 • 02/12/2024

When Scissors runs out of money, he tries to become a janitor but discovers that the job involves way more skill than he initially thought. Meanwhile, Rock and Paper try to motivate Scissors in an unusual way.

S1 • E3
Rock Paper Scissors
Scrubs

Paper tries to get respect by dressing as a doctor; Scissors tries to get more by dressing as a basketball star.
02/15/2024
S1 • E4
Rock Paper Scissors
The Arctic/Prank War

After the heater breaks, the trio's apartment freezes. Paper tries to save his friends. Lou attends Landlord Con. Paper joins Rock and Scissors in a prank war against the Rat Bros and Pencil. But Pencil has a secret weapon.
02/20/2024
S1 • E7
Rock Paper Scissors
The Fart Joke Debate

When Rock, Scissors, and Pencil learn that Paper dislikes fart jokes, they search for one that'll make him laugh.
02/22/2024
S1 • E8
Rock Paper Scissors
Hide and Seek/The First Lou Episode

The trio plays a game of hide and seek that spans the globe and takes decades to complete. To get their landlord to lower their rent, the trio tries to help him achieve his impossible dream.
02/26/2024
S1 • E9
Rock Paper Scissors
Birthday Police/Paper's Big Lie

When Scissors lies about Rock's birthday to get free cake, the trio must go on the run from the Birthday Police. When Paper lies to impress his neighbor, Pencil, he winds up having to defend the world from an alien invasion. Guest Star: Carla Gugino
02/28/2024
S1 • E10
Rock Paper Scissors
Weekend Story/Putty

Scissors helps Paper have a weekend interesting enough to impress Pencil. Even more exciting: Rock buys a hat. Rock, Paper, and Scissors try to prove they shouldn't be replaced by their incredible new friend, Putty.
02/29/2024
S1 • E11
Rock Paper Scissors
The Susan/Eyebrows

Rock, Paper, and Scissors try to transform their unusual car, The Susan, into a prize-winning vehicle. Paper gives Rock mechanical eyebrows to help with an audition. Scissors has an adventure with stand-ins.
03/04/2024
S1 • E12
Rock Paper Scissors
Pencil Comes Over/The Wind

When Pencil comes over to watch a horror movie, Paper worries he'll be too scared to handle it. There's a light wind, and Paper is far from home. Will Rock and Scissors save him or will Paper blow away forever?
03/05/2024
S1 • E13
Rock Paper Scissors
Key Limes/Six Pieces of Turkey

Our trio go on an unnecessarily action-packed adventure with Paper’s sister, Sandpaper, to get seven key limes. When Rock’s TV dinner isn’t as plentiful as advertised, hefights for justice. Scissors works for the company.
03/06/2024
S1 • E14
Rock Paper Scissors
Paper's Secret Weapon/The Sled Hill

Rock and Scissors learn that Paper invents better when angry. So, as his friends, they try to enrage him. After Scissors breaks his arm, he tries to hide it from Paper so he doesn't have to hear Paper say, "I was right."
03/07/2024