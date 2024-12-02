Rock Paper Scissors
Scissors Gets a Job
Season 1 E 1 • 02/12/2024
When Scissors runs out of money, he tries to become a janitor but discovers that the job involves way more skill than he initially thought. Meanwhile, Rock and Paper try to motivate Scissors in an unusual way.
S1 • E1 Scissors Gets a Job
02/12/2024
S1 • E3Rock Paper ScissorsScrubs
Paper tries to get respect by dressing as a doctor; Scissors tries to get more by dressing as a basketball star.
02/15/2024
S1 • E4Rock Paper ScissorsThe Arctic/Prank War
After the heater breaks, the trio's apartment freezes. Paper tries to save his friends. Lou attends Landlord Con. Paper joins Rock and Scissors in a prank war against the Rat Bros and Pencil. But Pencil has a secret weapon.
02/20/2024
S1 • E7Rock Paper ScissorsThe Fart Joke Debate
When Rock, Scissors, and Pencil learn that Paper dislikes fart jokes, they search for one that'll make him laugh.
02/22/2024
S1 • E8Rock Paper ScissorsHide and Seek/The First Lou Episode
The trio plays a game of hide and seek that spans the globe and takes decades to complete. To get their landlord to lower their rent, the trio tries to help him achieve his impossible dream.
02/26/2024
S1 • E9Rock Paper ScissorsBirthday Police/Paper's Big Lie
When Scissors lies about Rock's birthday to get free cake, the trio must go on the run from the Birthday Police. When Paper lies to impress his neighbor, Pencil, he winds up having to defend the world from an alien invasion. Guest Star: Carla Gugino
02/28/2024
S1 • E10Rock Paper ScissorsWeekend Story/Putty
Scissors helps Paper have a weekend interesting enough to impress Pencil. Even more exciting: Rock buys a hat. Rock, Paper, and Scissors try to prove they shouldn't be replaced by their incredible new friend, Putty.
02/29/2024
S1 • E11Rock Paper ScissorsThe Susan/Eyebrows
Rock, Paper, and Scissors try to transform their unusual car, The Susan, into a prize-winning vehicle. Paper gives Rock mechanical eyebrows to help with an audition. Scissors has an adventure with stand-ins.
03/04/2024
S1 • E12Rock Paper ScissorsPencil Comes Over/The Wind
When Pencil comes over to watch a horror movie, Paper worries he'll be too scared to handle it. There's a light wind, and Paper is far from home. Will Rock and Scissors save him or will Paper blow away forever?
03/05/2024
S1 • E13Rock Paper ScissorsKey Limes/Six Pieces of Turkey
Our trio go on an unnecessarily action-packed adventure with Paper’s sister, Sandpaper, to get seven key limes. When Rock’s TV dinner isn’t as plentiful as advertised, hefights for justice. Scissors works for the company.
03/06/2024
S1 • E14Rock Paper ScissorsPaper's Secret Weapon/The Sled Hill
Rock and Scissors learn that Paper invents better when angry. So, as his friends, they try to enrage him. After Scissors breaks his arm, he tries to hide it from Paper so he doesn't have to hear Paper say, "I was right."
03/07/2024