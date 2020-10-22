Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Sign in with your TV provider
A Little Birdie Told Us!Season 1 E 6 • 11/19/2020
A Little Birdie Told Us!: A record-holding Terrier pops a field of balloons, secret agent birds take on a treacherous mission and space canines defy gravity. Featuring judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
Watching
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
UnleashedS1 • E1We Let the Dogs Out!
We Let the Dogs Out!: A dog with dance moves, a mini horse makes its debut and a goat that sticks the landing. Gabriel Iglesias hosts and featuring judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
10/22/2020
Full Episode
21:43
Sign in to Watch
UnleashedS1 • E2Scary Chickens, Rat Tricks & Dog Treats - Oh My!
Scary Chickens, Rat Tricks & Dog Treats - Oh My!: A chihuahua treasure-hunter, a group of rats take on the open seas and a chicken conquers a haunted obstacle course. Gabriel Iglesias hosts and featuring judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
10/22/2020
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
UnleashedS1 • E3Got to Be Kitten Me!
Got to Be Kitten Me!: A dog with firefighting dreams, a course-conquering hedgehog and a group of cats attempt a great escape. Gabriel Iglesias hosts and featuring judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
10/29/2020
Full Episode
22:29
UnleashedS1 • E4We're Why the Chicken Crossed the Road!
We're Why the Chicken Crossed the Road!: A group of canine stars soar at boot camp, a chicken finds its courage and a bear takes on a competitive eating champion.
11/05/2020
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
UnleashedS1 • E5Horsing Around!
Horsing Around!: A cat band rocks out, a horse prances around the ballroom and a superhero dog saves the day. Featuring judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
11/12/2020
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
UnleashedS1 • E6A Little Birdie Told Us!
A Little Birdie Told Us!: A record-holding Terrier pops a field of balloons, secret agent birds take on a treacherous mission and space canines defy gravity. Featuring judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
11/19/2020
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
UnleashedS1 • E7I'll Be A Monkey's Patient!
I'll Be A Monkey's Patient!: Monkey dentists take over the practice, a Doberman shows off his parkour skills, and an adorable pig struts down the red carpet. Featuring judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
11/26/2020
Full Episode
21:59
Sign in to Watch
UnleashedS1 • E8Let's Get Physi-Goat!
Let's Get Physi-Goat!: A pair of birds take on Tinsel Town, a motorcycle dog shows off skating skills and a pack of goats bring a chaotic fitness routine to the stage. Featuring judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
12/03/2020
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
UnleashedS1 • E9Watch Like A Hawk!
Watch Like A Hawk!: A talented vulture finds his groove on stage, manicured pooches make the most of a spa day, and some woodland creatures take over a sandwich shop. Featuring judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
12/10/2020
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
UnleashedS1 • E10Squirrels Just Wanna Have Fun!
Squirrels Just Wanna Have Fun!: Dino-dogs show skills on a prehistoric playground, a superstar horse tries to make the soccer team, and a waterskiing squirrel solves a plumbing emergency. Featuring judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
12/17/2020