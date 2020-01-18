Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Annie's Voice/Business as UsualSeason 2 E 2 • 12/09/2021
Annie's Voice/Business as Usual: When Annie loses her voice rehearsing for Winter Fest, Pony offers to speak for her so she can get it back. When Annie and Pony lose Dog, Pony has to take his place and fool Mrs. Okaba until Annie can get him back.
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E1Nosy Pony/Beatrice
Nosy Pony/Beatrice: When Annie tries to stop Pony from being nosy, she creates a bigger problem that puts him in danger! When Annie takes pity on a friend and lets her spend the day with Pony, she worries her friend is better at taking care of Pony.
01/18/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E2Plants!/Heston's Coat
Annie and Pony's camping trip is in jeopardy when Pony develops a fear of plants.Heston loans Annie his brand-new coat on a cold day, but Annie knows it's only a matter of time before Pony ruins it.
02/01/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E3Game Horse/Unicorn
Pony becomes a video game master, but when their friends are in danger Annie and Pony need to use their gaming skills to save them. When Pony thinks he turned into a unicorn, Annie uses him to raise money to save their sports court from closing.
02/01/2020
22:26
It's PonyS1 • E4Horace/The Boot
Horace/The Boot: Annie can avoid detention if she can heal the principal's dying plant, but the plan goes awry when Pony becomes attached to it. Pony's half-baked plan causes Annie to lose one of her boots, which she desperately needs for a family photo!
02/08/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E5Distractions/The Giving Chair
Distractions/The Giving Chair: Pony's constant distractions threaten to derail Annie's part of a project Gerry is counting on her to do. On a trip to the bookstore, Annie and Pony discover the comfiest chair in the world that also may have superpowers.
02/15/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E6Haircut/Gerry's Birthday
Haircut/Gerry's Birthday: When Annie needs a haircut, Pony proves that even a simple task can become a wild adventure. When Annie and Pony try to give Gerry the best birthday ever, their enthusiasm threatens to make it the worst.
02/22/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E7Pet Pony/Dog Day
Pet Pony/Dog Day: When pets are banned from the building, Annie and Pony have to convince the landlord to reconsider. When the dog from next door, Pony's sworn enemy, comes to stay with them, Annie needs to find a way to make them get along.
02/29/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E8Useful/Stompy!
Useful/Stompy!: Annie is worried that Dad will see Pony as useless and get rid of him. Annie is set to play in her first soccer game, until Pony accidentally stomps on her foot.
03/07/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E9Delivery Pony/Magic Annie
Delivery Pony/Magic Annie: Annie and Pony's new fruit and vegetable delivery service is threatened by a big corporation. Annie needs to find the perfect Mother's Day gift. Pony is convinced that Annie's magic trick is just the thing.
03/14/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E10Bad Chicken/Gerry's Tour
Bad Chicken/Gerry's Tour: Annie and Pony's plan to teach a scrawny chicken confidence backfires when it terrorizes the city. Annie and Pony try to help Gerry pass the test to become a museum tour guide.
06/02/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E12Loud Horse/Sick Annie
Loud Horse/Sick Annie: When a noisy neighbor drives Annie to the brink, she and Pony have to find a way to quiet her down. When Annie gets sick and can't ride the new rollercoaster, Pony tries everything to make her better.
08/25/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E13School Dance/Dad's Speech
School Dance/Dad's Speech: Everyone is dreading the Valentine's school dance, so Annie and Pony try to get it cancelled. Annie tries to help Dad work through his stage fright by encouraging him to be more like Pony.
08/27/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E14Scarecrow/Poneapples
It's Halloween and Annie and Pony have to save the family's pumpkin crop from hungry crows. When apples that Pony has licked become a best seller, Annie is torn about coming clean.
10/23/2020
22:28
It's PonyS1 • E15Fan Pony/Cop Mom
Fan Pony/Cop Mom: Annie and Pony win a contest to meet a popstar dreamboat. Only problem is he's not a fan of ponies. When Mom joins the neighborhood watch, Annie and Pony think she's a real-life action hero and need everyone to know.
11/07/2020
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E16Annie-versary/Teacher's Pet
When Pony celebrates a special day, Annie needs to figure out what's so special about it. // Pony finally gets to go to school with Annie when he's named class pet.
11/20/2020
22:28
It's PonyS1 • E17Trash Dash/Save the Took Took
When Pony is accused of eating the park keeper's precious daisies, Annie needs to prove his innocence. // Everyone is raising money for charity, but Annie wants to find a cause that really needs her and Pony's help.
11/21/2020
22:14
It's PonyS1 • E18Bramley Holiday
Bramley Holiday: The Bramleys need to find a way to celebrate their traditions and be together for the holidays.
12/05/2020
22:27
It's PonyS2 • E1Raiders of the Lost Cinema
Raiders of the Lost Cinema: Annie decides this is the Halloween her and her friends will find the legendary, abandoned movie theater, with a snack counter filled with untouched candy. But Pony's fear of scary things threatens to ruin Annie's plans.
10/29/2021
22:29
It's PonyS2 • E2Annie's Voice/Business as Usual
Annie's Voice/Business as Usual: When Annie loses her voice rehearsing for Winter Fest, Pony offers to speak for her so she can get it back. When Annie and Pony lose Dog, Pony has to take his place and fool Mrs. Okaba until Annie can get him back.
12/09/2021
22:29
It's PonyS1 • E19The Wallet / Locked Out
When Annie finds a lost wallet, she's determined to return it to its owner and prove she's a good person. // Annie and Pony get locked out of their building, and they can't seem to convince their neighbors to let them back in.
01/17/2022
22:28
It's PonyS1 • E20Always Yes Annie / Sleepover
Pony bets Annie that she can't go a whole day without saying no. // Annie is determined to go to her first sleepover, but Pony's homesickness threatens to change that.
01/20/2022
22:29
It's PonyS2 • E3Flight of the Chickens/Henrietta the Psychic
Flight of the Chickens/Henrietta the Psychic: Annie wants to stay home alone, but when the chickens escape, she and Pony must get them back. When Henrietta predicts that Pony will mess up Annie's attempt to win a contest, Pony believes she's a psychic.
01/27/2022
Full Episode
22:29
It's PonyS2 • E4Annie VS. Pony/Get Sapphire
Annie VS. Pony/Get Sapphire: Annie enters Pony in a best pet competition, but Pony's got other ideas and enters a pet of his own. Annie and Pony are desperate to read the latest installment of a fantasy trilogy but can't get their hands on a copy.
02/03/2022
Full Episode
22:29
It's PonyS2 • E5Pighog Day/Second Best Friend
Pighog Day/Second Best Friend: When Annie is chosen to take part in Pighog Day, she's determined to do a good job despite everything going wrong. Annie's struggle to believe that Pony's second-best friend is a fly puts her own friend, Gerry, in jeopardy.
02/10/2022
Full Episode
22:29
It's PonyS2 • E6Pony Car/Wedding Planners
Pony Car/Wedding Planners: Annie and her friends are invited to a party, Pony decides to build them a car. Annie and Pony use Mom and Dad's marriage certificate to claim a vacation, but realize the certificate is a fake! Guest Star: Jordan Fisher
02/17/2022
Full Episode
22:29
It's PonyS2 • E7Cat Alley/Saving Horse
Cat Alley/Saving Horse: Annie tries to take a shortcu through an alley, but soon discovers that Pony's scared of the cats who live there. When a vandalizer threatens Pony's favorite sculpture, Annie and Pony must find a way to stop her.
02/24/2022