Rugrats
Wedding Smashers/House Broken
Season 1 E 20 • 05/11/2023
While planning Cynthia's wedding, Phil realizes his friends treat him and Lil a little differently. When Stu accidentally tinkers with Duffy, it's up to Tommy and the babies to make the house safe again. Guest Star: Richard Ayoade
S1 • E1RugratsSecond Time Around
Second Time Around: Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after Chuckie's big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong.
05/27/2021
S1 • E7RugratsThe Fish Stick/The Pickle Barrel
When the babies' favorite song gets 'stuck' in Chas's head, Tommy and the babies go on a quest to get it unstuck. Tommy and Chuckie discover that playing music might threaten their friendship.
08/26/2021
S1 • E3RugratsTraditions
Traditions: When Tommy's first Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve, the Pickles family has to juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family.
12/10/2021
S1 • E4RugratsOne Big Happy Family / The Last Balloon
Angelica takes advantage of a family problem to make Tommy and Chuckie play a game of house. // Tommy and the babies help Chuckie take care of what he thinks is the last balloon in the whole wide world.
02/25/2022
S1 • E5RugratsTail of the Dogbot / Jonathan for a Day
Tommy's dad invents a robot dog that's allergy-free for Chuckie and Chas, but not necessarily problem-free. // Angelica uses an argument between the twins to trick Phil into becoming her personal assistant.
03/04/2022
S1 • E6RugratsLady DeClutter / New Puppy
When a "professional organizer" comes over, it's up to Tommy and his friends to stop her from taking all the toys. When Tommy's parents bring home a foster puppy, Tommy must find a way to keep Spike from being replaced.
03/18/2022
S1 • E7RugratsMarch for Peas / The Two Angelicas
When Grandpa's hurt back keeps him from his favorite event, Tommy enlists his friends to create the event at home. Angelica's new talking doll is a shock to her and a surprise to the babies.
03/25/2022
S1 • E8RugratsNo License to Drive / I Dream of Duffy
Angelica needs the babies' help adjusting to life without her Cynthia car when her car privileges are taken away. Tommy and his friends must keep Angelica under control when she discovers a way to get any toy she asks for.
04/08/2022
S1 • E9RugratsThe Future Maker/Goodbye Reptar
The Future Maker/Goodbye Reptar: Angelica uses face filters on her phone to trick Susie into thinking she's going to turn into a taco. Tommy helps Chuckie send a message to his Reptar doll who they think travelled to outer space. Guest Star: Telma Hopkins
04/15/2022
S1 • E10RugratsThe Bubble & Zayde Show/The Perfect Myth
Tommy's favorite characters from a funny TV show turn out to be his visiting grandparents. // Angelica gives the babies impossible orders in a world where she is the Goddess of Perfect.
06/03/2022
S1 • E11RugratsThe Big Diff/Final Eclipse
Tommy and Chuckie fear their friendship is over when Angelica says they're too different to be best friends. Susie, Tommy, and Chuckie must defeat an "outer space villain" while at a sci-fi movie convention with their dads.
06/10/2022
S1 • E12RugratsGreat Minds Think Alike/Betty and the Beast
Susie and Angelica disagree on how to use their newfound "super" ability to move things with their minds. Tommy and his friends fear Tommy's daddy has turned into a fantastical beast and it's up to them to turn him back.
06/17/2022
S1 • E13RugratsEscape from Preschool/Mr. Chuckie
Tommy leads his friends on a daring mission to break Angelica free from her preschool. When Chuckie turns into a grown-up overnight, Tommy gets him to take the babies out on the town.
06/24/2022
S1 • E15RugratsNight Crawler/Goblets & Goblins
Night Crawler/Goblets & Goblins: Tommy and Chuckie set out to find a dinosaur they think lives in Tommy's house at night. Angelica convinces Tommy and the babies to search for treasure in a world where goblins live.
10/14/2022
S1 • E16RugratsRescuing Cynthia
When Angelica accidentally leaves her Cynthia doll at home, she goes on a fantastical journey to find her, but learns that everyone has forgotten Cynthia for a new popstar named Tabitha.
01/20/2023
S1 • E17RugratsChuckie vs. the Vacuum/Gone Teddy Gone
After Chuckie defeats a vacuum monster, he wonders if he's conquered ALL his fears. When Tommy's teddy bear mysteriously disappears, Angelica steps in as detective to find the culprit.
01/27/2023
S1 • E18RugratsI, Baby/Fan-Gelica
A mysterious beeping sound leads Susie and the babies to believe Chuckie might be a robot. After a video of Angelica sharing goes viral, she has to pretend to love sharing to keep her fame alive. Guest Star: Raini Rodriguez
05/08/2023
S1 • E19RugratsCaptain Susie/Bringing Up Daisy
Susie must face her greatest fears as she leads the babies on a daring mission in outer space. Chuckie discovers his green thumb when Angelica discards a gift. Guest Star: Telma Hopkins
05/09/2023
S1 • E21RugratsLucky Smudge/Our Friend Twinkle
Angelica uses Tommy as a good luck charm at her school carnival. Spooky things start happening in the Pickles'house when Phil and Lil's friend Twinkle shows up. Guest Star: Jenifer Lewis & Richard Ayoade
05/16/2023