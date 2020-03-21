Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
So Fresh, So Clean
Season 4 E 5 • 10/11/2023
After getting hit rapper Pi'erre Bourne for their first single, Dylan and Rebecca must find a way to recoup money to hire him.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:59
S1 • E4Tyler Perry's Young DylanPlain Faces
Dylan doesn’t want to attend school, and does whatever it takes to avoid going, including convincing little Charlie not to go, either.
03/21/2020
Full Episode
22:29
S2 • E5Tyler Perry's Young DylanWho Done Done It?
Dylan begins to play detective after an expensive vase is broken in the house, where no one is admitting guilt and everyone is a suspect.
07/10/2021
Full Episode
22:22
S2 • E14Tyler Perry's Young DylanHaunted Halls
Dylan and Charlie decorate the school for a Halloween party, but discover that the creepy janitor might be keeping a spooky secret. Rebecca and Bethany can’t agree on a two-person costume for trick-or-treating.
10/21/2021
Full Episode
22:33
S2 • E15Tyler Perry's Young DylanDylan vs. Mystery X
Dylan’s popularity skyrockets when he engages in an online rap battle, but the pressure to settle the beef at school creates a new set of problems. Rebecca’s upcoming solo at church spurs Yasmine and Viola to offer fashion advice.
10/28/2021
Full Episode
22:29
S2 • E20Tyler Perry's Young DylanRap Dreams Do Come True
Dylan discovers his new substitute teacher is a former rap star, and Dylan plots to get him back on top. But after successfully reviving the former star’s profile, Dylan finds that own dream remains out of reach. Will he quit the game for good?
12/09/2021
Full Episode
22:25
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E1Tyler Perry's Young DylanFriday the Juneteenth
Friday the Juneteenth: With the annual Juneteenth parade on the horizon, Dylan and Rebecca find themselves at odds over the float parade. B Story: Myles and Yasmine utilize Charlie's culinary skills to bake pies for Viola's church social.
06/19/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E3Tyler Perry's Young DylanDylan Blows Up
Dylan Blows Up: Dylan becomes an egomaniac when he thinks his latest song is a #1 hit in Nigeria. B Story: Yasmine enlists Rebecca to direct a commercial for her business.
07/28/2022
Full Episode
22:26
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E4Tyler Perry's Young DylanDylan & Charlie's Day Off
Dylan & Charlie's Day Off: Faking sick from school, Dylan and Charlie plan a day of fun with Rebecca hot on their tail to expose their lie.
08/04/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E5Tyler Perry's Young DylanThe Gift Grift
The Gift Grift: After secretly opening his birthday gift from Myles and Yasmine early, Dylan must invent a cover up when he accidentally destroys it. B Story: The family plan to be the top seller at the neighborhood yard sale by way of Charlie’s culinary skills.
09/15/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E6Tyler Perry's Young DylanPower Trippin'
Power Trippin': Appointed hall monitor, Dylan finds the job more than he bargained for. B Story: With their parents working evenings, Rebecca and Charlie must prove they can hold down household responsibilities by themselves.
09/22/2022
Full Episode
22:25
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E7Tyler Perry's Young DylanFame, Blame & Video Games
Dylan and Rebecca form an unlikely team to win a school gaming competition. B Story: Charlie is tasked with painting a portrait of Myles and Yasmine.
09/29/2022
Full Episode
22:27
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E8Tyler Perry's Young DylanSaturday School
Saturday School: After falling asleep in class due to staying up late for a family tradition with Myles, Dylan is forced into Saturday detention. B Story: The family deals with Viola's competitive nature on game day.
10/13/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E9Tyler Perry's Young DylanOn the Hunt for Fun
On the Hunt for Fun: After Myles and Yasmien enforce a "no technology" policy into place, Dylan, Rebecca and Charlie find themselves on a treasure hunt in order to retrieve their gadgets.
10/20/2022
Full Episode
22:08
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E10Tyler Perry's Young DylanThe Chi Ones
The Chi Ones: After his old rap group from Chicago pay him a visit, Dylan must decide between the past and his future as a solo artist. B Story: Rebecca puts Myles and Yasmine on a strict diet regimen.
10/27/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E11Tyler Perry's Young DylanRenaissance Man
Tasked with writing a history report, Dylan travels back in time to the Harlem Renaissance.
02/16/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E12Tyler Perry's Young DylanReality Bites
Dylan tries to create drama between his family and friends for his reality show audition tape.
02/23/2023
Full Episode
22:31
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E13Tyler Perry's Young DylanA Corsage with Your Sabotage
Dylan and his new friend Tara plot to sabotage Bethany and her date to the school dance. B Story: Charlie is put in charge of the Mardi Gras themed dance.
03/02/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E14Tyler Perry's Young DylanCurse this Verse
Rebecca puts a curse on Dyla. B Story: Charlie orchestrates both dinner and the perfect gift for his parents anniversary.
03/09/2023
Full Episode
22:31
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E15Tyler Perry's Young DylanPrincipal Party Pooper
Rebecca, Dylan and crew use Rebecca's anonymous online advice blog to control Principal Matthews. B Story: Yasmine and Myles enter a salsa competition despite having very different styles of dancing.
03/16/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E16Tyler Perry's Young DylanBurning After Reading
After discovering Dylan has read her diary, Bethany – with the help of Rebecca – decide to set him up for disaster. B Story: Charlie's newfound interest in rock digging proves a problem for Myles and Yasmine.
03/23/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E17Tyler Perry's Young DylanWho's the Boss
Dylan and Charlie come face to face with their tyrant boss at the school store. B Story: Rebecca hires a conniving lab assistant who tries to sabotage her chances of entering the school's Science program.
03/30/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E18Tyler Perry's Young DylanThe GOAT
Dylan has a realization about his true family. B-Story: Rebecca and Bethany get invited to the "cool girl" group chat.
04/06/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E19Tyler Perry's Young DylanBetween a Roach and a Hard Place
When he's hired to perform his hit viral song for a commercial, Dylan's artistic integrity is tested. B Story: Charlie must give a school presentation on someone in his family tree.
04/13/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E1Tyler Perry's Young DylanBuild it and They will Flow
Dylan and Rebecca unexpectedly play the role of magician's assistant while determined to return a cash filled lock box to its rightful owner.
09/06/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E20Tyler Perry's Young DylanDylan's Villain
Dylan comes face to face with "Dylon" – not only a second-rate version of himself but Bethany's new crush. B Story: Myles tries to help Yasmine fix the home patio.
09/13/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E2Tyler Perry's Young DylanNo Camping, No Problem
When the family vacation entails an unwanted camping trip, Dylan and Rebecca devise a plan to sabotage.
09/20/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E3Tyler Perry's Young DylanWilson vs Wilson
Charlie enlists Dylan to help run his campaign for school ambassador against their mutual enemy Ace.
09/27/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E4Tyler Perry's Young DylanArtificial Intelligence
While receiving tutoring from Bethany, Dylan’s decision to cheat leads to sabotaging Bethany’s class presentation.
10/04/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E5Tyler Perry's Young DylanSo Fresh, So Clean
After getting hit rapper Pi'erre Bourne for their first single, Dylan and Rebecca must find a way to recoup money to hire him.
10/11/2023
You may also like1 Video
01:37
Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows Official TrailerAre You Afraid of the Dark?S2
The Midnight Society returns with a new set of storytellers, and a terrifying new tale about a cursed seaside town that's being haunted by a mysterious figure named the Shadowman. Are You Afraid of the Dark?
01/15/2021