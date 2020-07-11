Danger Force
Dumber Force
Season 3 E 8 • 01/24/2024
In an effort to hinder Danger Force's performance, The Cell manipulates Jeff and Mitch Bilsky into buying Swellview Jr. High. When Mika, Miles, and Chapa become too dimwitted to fight crime, it's up to Bose to save his friends.
22:30
S1 • E8Danger ForceReturn of the Kid
Henry Hart’s back and stealing Ray’s attention from crime fighting so Danger Force is forced to go on a bunch of exhausting missions without Captain Man. But the mood dims when a scary Bounty Hunter from Dystopia comes to Swellview looking for Henry.
11/07/2020
22:39
S2 • E2Danger ForceA Danger Among Us
A Danger Among Us: After Miles has a vision that Rick Twitler is still around, Danger Force travels deep into the Man's Nest's to find him, running into an old foe along the way.
10/30/2021
22:29
S2 • E14Danger ForceJack the Clipper
Jack the Clipper: When a mysterious new barber attacks Swellview with a string of terrible haircuts, it's up to Danger Force to uncover their identity before their own hair gets chopped.
03/03/2022
21:59
S3 • E1Danger ForceThe Force Returns Part 1
The kids are living regular lives after leaving Danger Force, but, when their moms go missing, they have to reunite with Captain Man to find them. They quickly discover that all the moms in Swellview have been kidnapped by a mysterious villain.
04/20/2023
22:30
S3 • E2Danger ForceThe Force Returns Part 2
As Swellview crumbles around them due to a lack of maternal energy, Danger Force and Captain Man must locate and return the moms to safety before corrupt officials take over the city forever.
04/27/2023
22:30
S3 • E3Danger ForceBig Dynomite
Mika and Chapa are determined to prove to Miles, Bose, and Ray that the new kid in school, Buddy Fudgers, is actually Lil' Dynomite, before he successfully completes his plan to get revenge on his nemesis, Captain Man.
05/04/2023
22:29
S3 • E4Danger ForceGuardians of the Ponytail
Danger Force is hired by Rivalton's Duke Wellington to protect him and his ponytail from his uncle, Archduke Fernando. It seems like easy money, until they find out The Archduke has hired Ray and Henry Hart to capture Duke. Guest Star: Jace Norman
05/11/2023
22:29
S3 • E5Danger ForceMiles Sells His Soul
In an effort to help Mika defeat her rival in a riff-off, Miles sells his soul to a suave demon living in The Man's Nest Abyss Room. Captain Man must soon face the demon in a Ukulele-Log-Rolling competition in order to get all the kids' souls back.
05/18/2023
22:29
S3 • E6Danger ForceSwellMelonFest
Chapa, Miles, Mika, and Bose are thrilled to have landed dates for the once every twenty-years SwellMelonFest until threats come in prompting Ray to make them work security. The threats become a reality when the kids must fight The Cell at the event.
05/25/2023
22:29
S3 • E7Danger ForceHey, Where's Schwoz?
Danger Force sets out on a mission to rescue Schwoz who's been kidnapped by The Cell. With help from a familiar Swellview villain, the kids scheme to get their friend back and attempt to take out an evil collective along the way.
01/17/2024
22:09
01/24/2024
22:30
S3 • E9Danger ForceDon't Go In There!
The kids stumble upon a door never seen before in the Man's Nest and are determined to see what's behind it despite Ray telling them it's off limits. Once they get inside, they must deal with the dangerous and bizarre consequences of their discovery.
01/31/2024
22:29
S3 • E10Danger ForceBose's Birthday Party
When the kids throw Bose a surprise birthday party, his stepsister, Poopsie, threatens to shut the party down unless AWOL is present. Miles is forced to juggle between spending time with his date as Miles and keeping Poopsie entertained as AWOL.
02/07/2024
22:29
S3 • E11Danger ForceRay Forgives
Ray breaks up with Credenza, giving Danger Force only forty-eight hours to teach Ray how to forgive before his relationship is over forever. If Ray wants a future with Credenza, he must confront his past and learn to forgive his greatest enemy, Drex.
02/14/2024
