That Girl Lay Lay
Lay Lay Gets Ready to Rumble Rumble
Season 2 E 20 • 04/06/2023
Sadie and Lay Lay are enlisted to help save the school's boxing club, and set up a fight between Sadie and Gigi that is sure to draw a crowd. Now all that's left to do is train Sadie to fight. How hard can it be?
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E13The Packer Packer Bowl
Bacon becomes the West Packer High football mascot, but when the school's rival steals him as part of a prank, Lay Lay will stop at nothing to get her beloved pig back.
02/16/2023
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E14Sorori-Tay-Tay
Trish's college sorority is reuniting for a mother-daughter step contest, and Lay Lay agrees to take over for Sadie, who is locked in a battle with Marky over their personal space.
02/23/2023
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E15Beastie Pie
Marky's favorite social media influencer Beastie Pie, is hosting an eating competition at BoomBox Burger. When Sadie and Lay Lay overhear Beastie plans to rig the contest, they work to convince Marky that Beastie is a fraud. Guest Star: Jack Griffo
03/02/2023
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E16Bringing Down the House House
Lay Lay and Sadie volunteer to build houses for those in need, but when Sadie is put in charge of all the workers, managing Lay Lay becomes her biggest challenge.
03/09/2023
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E17Bring It On
Trying out for the cheerleading squad, Lay Lay and Sadie add their own twists to the routine, but learn that standing out doesn't always work when trying to fit into a team.
03/16/2023
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E18Lay Lay’s Little Little
Sadie and Lay Lay are assigned a shared Little Buddy, Milaena, they spend the week attempting to create a mini-Sadie and mini-Lay Lay, or “Say Lay”, instead of learning about what Milaena likes and what makes her unique.
03/23/2023
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E19Judge Lay Lay
The Alexander family looks to Lay Lay to cast the deciding vote on family decisions, but the newfound power goes to her head, and one ruling causes a rift between her and Sadie.
03/30/2023
04/06/2023