Nickelodeon's Unfiltered E9 Otter Docs & Polka Dots

Otter Docs & Polka Dots: Grab your accordions, the doctor is in! Host Jay Pharoah introduces two mystery celebs hiding behind 3D animated filters. Darci Lynne, Lex Lumpkin and Miya Cech ask questions and gather clues to unveil our two special guests.