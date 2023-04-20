Erin & Aaron
Lose Yourself
Season 1 E 8 • 06/01/2023
Erin invites Aaron's old teammates to visit him, not realizing Aaron never told them about his love for music. When Aaron lies to his friends, pretending he only cares about football and pranks, Erin has to convince him to come clean.
S1 • E2Erin & AaronPiano Man
Aaron finds the perfect replacement for his beloved broken piano. But the shop owner, Mr. Ledder, has a history with Erin and refuses to sell the piano to an instrument killer like her.
04/20/2023
S1 • E1Erin & AaronWe Are Family
Erin and Aaron's first day as stepsiblings and they are in no mood to get along. But when they discover that their differences may lead to a family break-up, they must find a way to come together through the only thing they have in common, music.
04/20/2023
S1 • E3Erin & AaronUn-break My Heart
Aaron sets out to find a girlfriend to break his heart so he can write a hit song. But that girlfriend turns out to be Erin's BFF Vivian. Erin tries tricking Vivian into breaking up with Aaron but ends up betraying her trust. Can Aaron fix it with a song?
04/27/2023
S1 • E4Erin & AaronMusic For A Sushi Restaurant
Erin and Aaron clash over Saturday night traditions: Erin wants pizza and Aaron wants sushi, and they will do anything to win!Meanwhile, Chuck and Natasha have a special daddy-daughter day planned but struggle to find a shared activity they'll both enjoy.
05/04/2023
S1 • E5Erin & AaronSomebody's Watching Me
While Chuck and Sylvia take a vacation, Erin and Aaron convince their parents to let them babysit Natasha, not realizing how much trouble she will be.
05/11/2023
S1 • E6Erin & AaronBorn in the U.S.A.
Erin and Aaron are excited to compete in the music competition between band and chorus with the winning team getting a trip to New York City. Erin's laid-back ways causes Aaron to kick her out of band, driving her to battle it out by joining chorus.
05/18/2023
S1 • E7Erin & AaronGone Country
Erin and Aaron decide to have a sing-off to see which one of them gets to keep their first name. When Aaron loses, Erin pushes him to adopt a new country persona to match his middle name. He soon over-commits and Erin needs to help him remember who he is.
05/25/2023
06/01/2023