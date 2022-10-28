Monster High
Power Heist
Season 1 E 18 • 10/11/2023
When Toralei's mom, Catratina Stripe, substitute teaches at Monster High, Toralei and Clawdeen become unlikely partners. Catarina proposes a monstrous trade: the Moon Claw for Selena Wolf's diary, which may hold the key to Selena's return.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:28
S1 • E1Monster HighThe Monstering
The Monstering: Clawdeen follows her instincts and discovers a school for monsters! When she isn't allowed to enroll, she devises other ways to get into Monster High.
10/28/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E2Monster HighFood Fight/Unfinished Brain-ness
Food Fight/Unfinished Brain-ness: Draculaura practices witchcraft illegally so Clawdeen and Frankie help her subdue the tater she brought to life. Frankie, "cursed" from their brain's past life, gets help from Frankie, Clawdeen, and Draculaura to break it.
10/28/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E4Monster HighWitch Hitch/Part of the Pack
Witch Hitch/Part of the Pack: Toralei & Lagoona threaten to expose Draculaura as a witch, sabotaging her campaign to be Head Fearleader. Clawdeen's friendship with Frankie & Draculaura is tested when she's invited to join Monster High's werewolf pack.
11/28/2022
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E5Monster HighThat Thing You Deuce/Werewolf Weekend
That Thing You Deuce/Werewolf Weekend: Deuce overworks himself to win a fundraiser, accidentally turning other students into rock candy treats. Clawdeen opens up to her dad and learns they have a lot in common, while Cleo seeks followers in the human world.
11/30/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S1 • E6Monster HighPaw-zzle Pieces
To discover the cause of her mother’s disappearance, Clawdeen opens a portal in the catacombs and releases – her brother Clawd?!
12/01/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S1 • E7Monster HighNightmare Nightmore
Draculaura is set on hosting the perfect holiday party. But when things don’t go as planned, she struggles to cope with unmet expectations and sharing the spotlight with someone new.
12/19/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S1 • E8Monster HighOut of Step/Pyramid Scheme
Afraid to be embarrassed at a dance-off, Draculaura secretly gives her dance partner, Clawd, enchanted shoes. Cleo wants the lead role for the school play and raids her family’s ancient tomb for a perfect, superior costume.
03/10/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E9Monster HighWhat’s Up Watzie?/So Familiar
Frankie doesn’t want Watzie to leave for dragon migration, so they amp up the fun to try to convince him to stay. Draculaura must discover her familiar to open a Witchcraft Codex and hone her powers.
03/10/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E10Monster HighCrushed/Over Bro-tective
Frankie bottles up their feelings after not making the fearleading team & causes unintended electrical outbursts. After misguided efforts, Clawd learns that being a good, older brother means more than just protecting his sister.
03/17/2023
Full Episode
22:31
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E11Monster HighHoroscare/Flaunt Your Skeleton
Conflicting predictions from a new app say a visit from Cleo’s favorite influencer will either be amazing or a disaster! Ghoulia’s dream (and nightmare) is about to come true when she must perform for superstar alum, Skelly Vonderbone.
03/24/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E12Monster HighCreepover Party/Creature Clash
Draculaura, Clawdeen & Frankie meet Twyla, a boogey monster, while having a sleepover in the library. Frankie, fascinated by Kuma’s scaritage, does a ritual unsupervised causing trouble for all Monster High’s undead students!
03/31/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E13Monster HighMonster Movie/Earworm
When the Boo Crew ignores Lagoona’s creative vision for a movie, she struggles to control her angry “chomps”. Seeking popularity, Toralei and her bandmates release mind-controlling earworms to gain adoring fans.
04/07/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E14Monster HighSpell The Beans
When Dracula investigates a witch rumor at Monster High, Draculaura debates sharing her secret. Meanwhile, Frankie and Deuce look for the Gorgon Talisman; Draculaura teams up with her dad to stop the Expel Beast from wreaking havoc on Monster High.
10/02/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E15Monster HighGrowing Ghoulia/Casketball Jinx
Ghoulia takes desperate measures to achieve first place on the Horror Roll and unknowingly causes a zombie invasion. When Clawdeen accidentally jinxes the casketball team, the creators of the sport demand a winner takes-all game to remove the curse.
10/03/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E16Monster HighCleo in the Kitchen/Case of the Missing Squeak
Cleo is determined to make a home-cooked meal to cure Clawdeen's homesickness, but she can't do it alone. When Lagoona's beloved toy, Señor Squeaky, goes missing, Lagoona interrogates her friends to track down the culprit.
10/04/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E17Monster HighPet Problems/License to Rock
Cleo enlists Deuce and Frankie to help train her new pet snake, Hissette, but the task is more challenging than they expect. Finnegan must overcome self-doubt and impress a raging kraken to become Monster High's band leader.
10/10/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E18Monster HighPower Heist
When Toralei's mom, Catratina Stripe, substitute teaches at Monster High, Toralei and Clawdeen become unlikely partners. Catarina proposes a monstrous trade: the Moon Claw for Selena Wolf's diary, which may hold the key to Selena's return.
10/11/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E20Monster HighFurrmergency/Boogey Nightmare
Watzie and Count Fabulous accidentally stumble into the human world and must work together to make it home safe. Twyla must complete a rite of passage by pursuing a Night Terror through her friends' dreams, but she questions if she's ready.
10/12/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E19Monster HighMonster Midterms
The Were Beasts are tasked with an impossible group midterm, with Clawdeen assigned as their leader; Clawdeen must learn from her mom’s legacy and take the first step toward leading the pack.
10/12/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E21Monster HighBest Fiends /Scareer Day
After a friendship bracelet spell goes wrong, Draculaura and Toralei are magically stuck together on Ghoul Spirit Day. When Heath's dad crashes his Scareer Day field trip, father and son will need to listen to each other to save Monster High.
10/17/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E22Monster HighStone Alone/Horsin' Around
Deuce is eager to prove his independence on a camping trip, but his sisters still see him as their baby brother. When the Monster Talismans start to go missing, Clawd must evade Bloodgood's hall monitor horse, Nightmare, to catch the thief.
10/18/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E23Monster HighMoonlit Fieldtrip/A Little Boost
When Barkimedes and Howleen ask Clawdeen to show them the human world, Clawdeen battles her insecurity that humanity is boring. To impress Gil with her casketball skills, Lagoona asks Frankie for an extra jolt of energy and spirals out of control.
10/19/2023
You may also like1 Video
01:37
Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows Official TrailerAre You Afraid of the Dark?S2
The Midnight Society returns with a new set of storytellers, and a terrifying new tale about a cursed seaside town that's being haunted by a mysterious figure named the Shadowman. Are You Afraid of the Dark?
01/15/2021