JoJo Siwa
JoJo's D.R.E.A.M Concert
Season 1 E 4 • 11/22/2019

JoJo's D.R.E.A.M Concert: JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. Tour has all been building to her homecoming show in Omaha, Nebraska! This hour-long special is packed full of live concert performances, surprises, heart, and all the magic of D.R.E.A.M. The Tour!

Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E3
JoJo's Follow Your D.R.E.A.M

JoJo's Follow Your D.R.E.A.M: Follow JoJo as she embarks on her D.R.E.A.M. tour! Come along for the ride to get exclusive behind the scenes looks of JoJo's rehearsals, life on a tour bus, and backstage at her shows.
08/17/2019
44:29
S1 • E4
11/22/2019
1:10:05
JoJo Siwa
S1
The J Team

Loosely based on JoJo's life, "The J Team" is the story of a young girl who, when kicked off her beloved dance team, is forced to rediscover what dance and friendship mean to her, all the while finding her true "Sparkle" in the process.
11/07/2021