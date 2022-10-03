Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
22:50
Warped!S1 • E1Pilot!
Pilot!: Milo, the beloved head geek at a popular strip-mall comic-book shop finds his world disrupted when the boss hires a new employee: the quirky and excitable Ruby.
01/20/2022
22:29
Warped!S1 • E2Challenged!
Challenged!: When Milo's world record gets beaten by his nemesis, he and Ruby team up to try and reclaim it. Guest Star: Parker Pannell
01/20/2022
22:29
Warped!S1 • E3Duped!
Duped!: Milo buys a rare comic to impress the new owner, but when Ruby points out that it is a fake, they have to work together to catch the counterfeiter. Guest Star: Matt Bush
01/27/2022
22:29
Warped!S1 • E4Space-Conflicted!
Space-Conflicted!: When the gang learns that a sequel to the popular sci-fi franchise “Space Conflicts” is shooting nearby, they sneak onto set as extras. Once inside, they end up causing chaos and almost derailing the production.
02/03/2022
22:29
Warped!S1 • E5Sandwiched!
Sandwiched!: Milo and Ruby plan to show off the design for the characters of their graphic novel, but when Milo hates one of the drawings, he has to figure out how to tell Ruby without ruining his new partnership.
02/10/2022
22:29
Warped!S1 • E6Plagiarized!
Plagiarized!: Ruby and Milo meet Kevin Smith and pitch a movie idea to him. When he makes the announcement of what his next movie will be, Milo and Ruby think he stole their idea, and plan their revenge. Guest Star: Kevin Smith
02/17/2022
22:29
Warped!S1 • E7Creeped!
Creeped!: Milo and Ruby are concerned when a creepy doll from a horror movie is delivered to the store despite no one having ordered it. The entire gang gets freaked out when they try to get rid of it, but it keeps coming back.
02/24/2022
22:29
Warped!S1 • E8Recorded!
Recorded!: Milo unknowingly records an embarrassing message about a girl he has a crush on, then mistakenly gives her the toy. Now, he and the gang must pull off an impossible heist to retrieve it before she hears the message.
03/03/2022
22:29
Warped!S1 • E9Limited!
Limited!: Milo and Ruby find out that Warped is getting the new video game console to sell, and begin promising them to people. When they find out Ruby misread the order, they scramble to get more consoles. Guest Stars: Parker Pannell and Peng Peng Lee
03/10/2022