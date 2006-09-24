Zoey 101

Fake Roommate

Season 4 E 2 • 01/27/2008

Fake Roommate: Michael is depressed that Chase isn't coming back, but Logan decides they should make the most of it with the extra space they have.

23:31

S3 • E1
Zoey 101
Surprise

Zoey Brookes returns to PCA to find that she and Lola have a new roommate: Quinn.
09/24/2006
Full Episode
23:31

S3 • E2
Zoey 101
Chase's Girlfriend

Chase's girlfriend seems really sweet but does she have something to say to Zoey? Meanwhile, Quinn helps Logan with his basketball skills.
10/01/2006
Full Episode
23:29

S3 • E3
Zoey 101
Hot Dean

A new hot dean fills in for Dean Rivers. Meanwhile, the girls' Resident Advisor Coco has just been dumped by her boyfriend, Carl. Is there a potential love match between Coco and the new dean? Zoey is sure to find out.
10/22/2006
Full Episode
23:31

S3 • E4
Zoey 101
Quarantine

Zoey's date plans are put on hold when Quinn unleashes a germ in their room. Meanwhile, Quinn is having her own love problems.
10/29/2006
Full Episode
23:30

S3 • E5
Zoey 101
Zoey's Tutor

Zoey's Tutor
11/05/2006
Full Episode
23:31

S3 • E6
Zoey 101
The Great Vince Blake

Chase catches the PCA star football player cheating. Now he must decide which play to run: keep this to himself or tell his teacher and possibly cause PCA to lose its championship game.
11/12/2006
Full Episode
23:32

S3 • E7
Zoey 101
Silver Hammer Society

There's a secret society on campus and everyone seems to be getting in but Logan. He'll have to come up with something big if he wants in.
11/26/2006
Full Episode
23:29

S3 • E13
Zoey 101
Michael Loves Lisa

Michael Loves Lisa
01/07/2007
Full Episode
23:29

S3 • E10
Zoey 101
Wrestling

Wrestling
03/04/2007
Full Episode
23:29

S3 • E11
Zoey 101
Zoey's Balloon

For Psychology class, Zoey and the gang write their deepest secrets out and tie them to balloons. But when someone finds out Zoey’s secret, she must do as they ask to keep the truth hidden.
03/11/2007
Full Episode
23:29

S3 • E12
Zoey 101
Chase's Grandma

Chase's Grandma: Chase's birthday is coming up, but he's too busy writing a paper to think about it. Zoey obsesses about the right gift to get him, and when she finds out that his grandma shares his same birthday, she thinks she has it.
03/18/2007
Full Episode
23:29

S3 • E14
Zoey 101
The Radio

The Radio: Outside, bright and sunny, Chase and Zoey are walking along talking about things that Chase's room-mates do that are freakier than Quinn. Chase is given a package that was sent from his grandfather.
07/19/2007
Full Episode
23:29

S3 • E18
Zoey 101
Paige at PCA

When a young science star, Paige Howard, comes to look at PCA, Quinn realizes that she may no longer be the smartest girl at PCA.
08/10/2007
Full Episode
23:29

S3 • E15
Zoey 101
Favor Chain

Favor Chain
09/23/2007
Full Episode
23:29

S3 • E16
Zoey 101
Zoey's Ribs

Zoey's Ribs
09/29/2007
Full Episode
23:29

S3 • E17
Zoey 101
Drippin' Episode!

Logan's father sends him a package from Japan, complete with a new Japanese cell phone and a horror movie. When Dustin watches the horror movie, he becomes so frightened that he has to start sleeping in Zoey's dorm room.
10/21/2007
Full Episode
23:29

S3 • E19
Zoey 101
Son of a Dean

Zoey starts dating Dean Rivers’ son, who uses his connections to get the girls a new mattress and refrigerator.
11/04/2007
Full Episode
23:28

S3 • E20
Zoey 101
Hands on a Blix Van

Blix Corp sponsors a “Hands on a Blix Van” competition at PCA. Whoever keeps their hands on a Blix van the longest wins a free trip aboard the Blix jet to anywhere in the world.
11/18/2007
Full Episode
23:28

S4 • E2
Zoey 101
Fake Roommate

Fake Roommate: Michael is depressed that Chase isn't coming back, but Logan decides they should make the most of it with the extra space they have.
01/27/2008
Full Episode
23:30

S4 • E1
Zoey 101
Trading Places

Trading Places: Zoey shows back up at PCA with huge news! The gang has news too, but none of them want to tell her.
01/27/2008
Full Episode
23:30

S4 • E3
Zoey 101
Alone at PCA

It’s spring break, and the gang is all set to go on a trip to Yosemite. But things take a turn when their chaperone, Coco, cancels.
02/03/2008
Full Episode
23:30

S4 • E4
Zoey 101
Rumor of Love

Michael and Logan hear the news that they are getting a roommate, and they are not pleased. The roommate is revealed to be James Garrett, a good-looking new student at PCA.
02/10/2008
Full Episode
23:32

S4 • E5
Zoey 101
Anger Management

Much to Zoey’s dismay, Dustin is Logan’s new assistant. However, the job is short-lived after Logan leaves Dustin an angry voicemail. Soon, everyone hears the message and learns about Logan and his temper.
02/17/2008
Full Episode
23:30

S4 • E6
Zoey 101
Quinn Misses the Mark

Mark tells Quinn that he wants them to take a little break from each other. Quinn goes along with this, hoping it’s just a phase, but after she sees Mark on a date with a pretty girl named Brooke, Quinn becomes enraged.
02/24/2008
Full Episode
23:29

S4 • E7
Zoey 101
Walk-A-Thon

Walk-A-Thon
03/09/2008
Full Episode
23:29

S4 • E8
Zoey 101
Vince is Back

Vince is Back: The gang is surprised to find that former bully, Vince Blake is back at PCA.
03/22/2008
Full Episode
23:29

S4 • E9
Zoey 101
Dinner for Two Many

Zoey and James are finding it difficult to get some time alone. Zoey wants to go on a date with just James and none of their friends.
03/30/2008
Full Episode
23:23

S4 • E10
Zoey 101
Coffee Cart Ban

Coffee Cart Ban
04/06/2008
Full Episode
23:32

S4 • E11
Zoey 101
Roller Coaster

Zoey’s Physics teacher decides to take the class on a field trip to go on a rollercoaster, and all the students are ecstatic, except for Michael.
04/27/2008