The Smurfs

Happy Smurfs Fool Day!/The Wrench Smurf

Season 2 E 19 • 07/31/2023

It's Smurf Fool's Day and Jokey is beside himself with excitement. When Handy turns the Diaper Daddy Robot into his assistant, the machine's memory accidentally gets wiped.

More

Watching

description unavailable
Full Episode
22:27

S2 • E1
The Smurfs
Say Smurf for the Camera!/Manners Matter

Say Smurf for the Camera!/Manners Matter: Handy invents a camera so Painter can make portraits of all the village's inhabitants. Papa Smurf is nervous about the new Nature Fairy coming to visit so he asks Willow to teach the Smurfs manners.
07/19/2022
description unavailable
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E18
The Smurfs
The Snail Whisperer/Smurfs Might Fly

Farmer's snails are tired of their life of toil and decide to go on strike and join Wild for a life of freedom. The Smurfs prepare their sarsaparilla banquet, unaware that Gargamel has enchanted the thicket.
07/27/2023
description unavailable
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E19
The Smurfs
Happy Smurfs Fool Day!/The Wrench Smurf

It's Smurf Fool's Day and Jokey is beside himself with excitement. When Handy turns the Diaper Daddy Robot into his assistant, the machine's memory accidentally gets wiped.
07/31/2023
description unavailable
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E20
The Smurfs
Relaxosmurf/The Cuddly Toy

When Timid is too shy to approach Blossom, Papa Smurf gives him a potion to boost his confidence. When Lazy loses his pillow, only Baby's cuddly toy will let him get back to sleep.
08/01/2023
description unavailable
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E21
The Smurfs
Wild Gets Tamed/The Yummyus Pie

Begonia, Lily, and Blossom teach Wild a lesson after he steals their cupcakes. Chef is worried when the main ingredient for his famous Equinox pie, the Yummyus, is late blooming.
08/02/2023
description unavailable
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E22
The Smurfs
I'm Off to the Circus!/Dreamer: Master of Love

When Clumsy decides to be an acrobat, the Smurfs pretend to be a travelling circus to help him realize his dream. Dreamer uses all of romance's greatest cliches to bring together two very unlikely Smurfs: Papa Smurf and Willow.
08/03/2023
description unavailable
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E23
The Smurfs
Smurfs on Fire/The Sarsaparilla Run

When the Smurfs recruit a new fire brigade, Clumsy and Dimwitty disguise themselves to take part. Papa Smurf is excited to pick the magic Sarsaparillo plant, but he's not the only one hunting for the rare plant.
08/07/2023
description unavailable
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E24
The Smurfs
4 Wanna Bet?/Gargamel, Queen of the Prom

Smurfette accidentally loses the Smurf Village in a bet and must carefully try to win it back. When the Smurf Girls invite all the Smurfs to their Grand Equinox Ball, Gargamel and Azrael crash the party.
08/08/2023
description unavailable
Full Episode
22:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E25
The Smurfs
Leaf's Under the Weather/House Call

When Leaf gets sick, the weather in the Smurf Village starts to go wild. When the Smurfs find a note from Gargamel begging for his mother because he's sick, they feel obliged to help him.
08/09/2023
description unavailable
Full Episode
11:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E26
The Smurfs
An Unsmurfy Friendship

When he's sidelined from the Smurfball tournament, Grouchy heads to the forest and befriends Bigmouth.
08/10/2023