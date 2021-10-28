Star Trek: Prodigy

Kobayashi

Season 1 E 5 • 07/22/2022

Kobayashi: As Gwyn struggles to find her role aboard the Protostar, Dal tests his leadership skills in the newly discovered holodeck.

45:50

Star Trek: Prodigy
S1 • E1
Lost & Found, Part 1 & 2

Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for the USS Protostar to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.
10/28/2021
23:46

Star Trek: Prodigy
S1 • E3
Starstruck

Starstruck: Even with the guidance of their hologram advisor Janeway, the crew of The Protostar is tested when their ship is on a dangerous cosmic collision course.
11/04/2021
22:21
Star Trek: Prodigy
S1 • E3
Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher: The crew has their first away mission on an undiscovered planet that manifests their deepest desires, only to realize the planet has desires of its own.
07/15/2022
23:47
