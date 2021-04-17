Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate ChangeSeason 1 E 1 • 04/17/2021
CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas takes a look at the history of Earth Day and the global reach it's taken since its inception in 1970. She also meets a number of kids who share how they're taking action in their communities.
Watching
Full Episode
44:29
Nick NewsS1 • E1Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change
CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas takes a look at the history of Earth Day and the global reach it's taken since its inception in 1970. She also meets a number of kids who share how they're taking action in their communities.
04/17/2021
Full Episode
22:29
Nick NewsS1 • E2Nick News: Kids, Immigration & Equality
A special looking at the history of immigration in the United States and how it's evolved to today. Is there a difference? We'll show that everyone attempting to make it to the US for generations, has been doing so for the same reasons.
06/17/2021
Full Episode
22:46
Nick NewsS1 • E3Nick News: Kids and Sports
As life gets back to normal, kids are especially excited to get back out and get active. “Nick News: Kids and Sports” features some of the most inspiring and impactful sports stories, including a high school whose athletes are headed for the pros.
10/06/2021
Full Episode
22:30
Nick NewsS1 • E4Nick News: Cyberbullies, Robots and Turtles
This edition of Nick News features cyberbully survivors Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels from Side Hustle; then it's man's ‘man-made' best friend: robots; followed by the oldest sea turtle hospital in the world, saving them from extinction.
11/17/2021
Full Episode
22:29
Nick NewsS1 • E5Nick News: Afghanistan, Steppers, and Broadway
This edition of Nick News looks at the plight of schoolgirls in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover; then we head to the opening of the Broadway show, Mrs. Doubtfire; and then we hit the streets of Philadelphia with the West Powelton Steppers.
12/15/2021