Erin & Aaron
Somebody's Watching Me
Season 1 E 5 • 05/11/2023
While Chuck and Sylvia take a vacation, Erin and Aaron convince their parents to let them babysit Natasha, not realizing how much trouble she will be.
21:44
Erin & AaronS1 • E2Piano Man
Aaron finds the perfect replacement for his beloved broken piano. But the shop owner, Mr. Ledder, has a history with Erin and refuses to sell the piano to an instrument killer like her.
04/20/2023
23:04
Erin & AaronS1 • E1We Are Family
Erin and Aaron's first day as stepsiblings and they are in no mood to get along. But when they discover that their differences may lead to a family break-up, they must find a way to come together through the only thing they have in common, music.
04/20/2023
22:29
Erin & AaronS1 • E3Un-break My Heart
Aaron sets out to find a girlfriend to break his heart so he can write a hit song. But that girlfriend turns out to be Erin's BFF Vivian. Erin tries tricking Vivian into breaking up with Aaron but ends up betraying her trust. Can Aaron fix it with a song?
04/27/2023
22:23
Erin & AaronS1 • E4Music For A Sushi Restaurant
Erin and Aaron clash over Saturday night traditions: Erin wants pizza and Aaron wants sushi, and they will do anything to win!Meanwhile, Chuck and Natasha have a special daddy-daughter day planned but struggle to find a shared activity they'll both enjoy.
05/04/2023