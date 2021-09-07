Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes

The Patrick Star Show
The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?
Season 1 E 9 • 03/04/2022

The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?: Patrick hires cheap ghosts to haunt his house, but he ends up getting just what he paid for. Patrick hits an unnatural growth spurt in his late adolescence.

The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E1
Late for Breakfast/Bummer Jobs

Late for Breakfast/Bummer Jobs: Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.
07/09/2021
22:28
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E2
Lost in Couch/Pat-a-thon

Lost in Couch/Pat-a-thon: Patrick loses the remote in the cushions, so he journeys into the couch to track it down. Patrick hosts a telethon to raise money for snails who can't dance.
07/16/2021
22:26
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E3
Stair Wars/Enemies à la Mode

Stair Wars/Enemies a la Mode: Patrick and GrandPat try to pass each other on the stairs, leading to a ludicrous conflict. The members of the Star family each confront their own absurd rivalries.
07/23/2021
22:28
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E4
Squidina's Little Helper/I Smell a Pat

Squidina hires an assistant who's a little too good at his job.The Patrick Star Show is interrupted by a most peculiar stench.
08/13/2021
22:27
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E5
Terror at 20,000 Leagues

Terror at 20,000 Leagues: The Patrick Show presents a Halloween TV special.
10/22/2021
22:28
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E6
Gas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian

Gas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian: The Star Family heads to their favorite resort. Bunny goes on a mid-day adventure to a forgotten age.
11/05/2021
22:28
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E7
The Yard Sale

The Yard Sale: GrandPat prevents his precious memories from being sold at a family yard sale.
11/19/2021
11:44
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E8
Just in Time for Christmas

Just in Time for Christmas: Patrick travels through time to find last minute Christmas gifts for his family.
12/03/2021
22:27
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E9
The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?

The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?: Patrick hires cheap ghosts to haunt his house, but he ends up getting just what he paid for. Patrick hits an unnatural growth spurt in his late adolescence.
03/04/2022