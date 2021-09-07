Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?Season 1 E 9 • 03/04/2022
The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?: Patrick hires cheap ghosts to haunt his house, but he ends up getting just what he paid for. Patrick hits an unnatural growth spurt in his late adolescence.
22:28
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E1Late for Breakfast/Bummer Jobs
Late for Breakfast/Bummer Jobs: Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.
07/09/2021
22:28
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E2Lost in Couch/Pat-a-thon
Lost in Couch/Pat-a-thon: Patrick loses the remote in the cushions, so he journeys into the couch to track it down. Patrick hosts a telethon to raise money for snails who can't dance.
07/16/2021
22:26
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E3Stair Wars/Enemies à la Mode
Stair Wars/Enemies a la Mode: Patrick and GrandPat try to pass each other on the stairs, leading to a ludicrous conflict. The members of the Star family each confront their own absurd rivalries.
07/23/2021
22:28
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E4Squidina's Little Helper/I Smell a Pat
Squidina hires an assistant who's a little too good at his job.The Patrick Star Show is interrupted by a most peculiar stench.
08/13/2021
22:27
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E5Terror at 20,000 Leagues
Terror at 20,000 Leagues: The Patrick Show presents a Halloween TV special.
10/22/2021
22:28
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E6Gas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian
Gas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian: The Star Family heads to their favorite resort. Bunny goes on a mid-day adventure to a forgotten age.
11/05/2021
22:28
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E7The Yard Sale
The Yard Sale: GrandPat prevents his precious memories from being sold at a family yard sale.
11/19/2021
11:44
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E8Just in Time for Christmas
Just in Time for Christmas: Patrick travels through time to find last minute Christmas gifts for his family.
12/03/2021
22:27
