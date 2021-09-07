The Patrick Star Show

The Uncredible Journey/Host-a-Palooza

Season 1 E 13 • 02/17/2023

Tinkle, Ouchie, and Pinkeye must venture back home together after being taken away by mistake. Patrick gets injured, so his family members take turns hosting the show.

The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E1
Late for Breakfast/Bummer Jobs

Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.
07/09/2021
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E2
Pat-a-thon/Lost in Couch

Patrick hosts a telethon to raise money for snails who can't dance. Patrick loses the remote in the cushions, so he journeys into the couch to track it down.
07/16/2021
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E3
Stair Wars/Enemies à la Mode

Stair Wars/Enemies a la Mode: Patrick and GrandPat try to pass each other on the stairs, leading to a ludicrous conflict. The members of the Star family each confront their own absurd rivalries.
07/23/2021
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E4
Squidina's Little Helper/I Smell a Pat

Squidina's Little Helper/I Smell a Pat: Squidina hires an assistant who's a little too good at his job. The Patrick Star Show is interrupted by a most peculiar stench.
08/13/2021
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E6
Gas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian

Gas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian: The Star Family heads to their favorite resort. Bunny goes on a mid-day adventure to a forgotten age.
11/05/2021
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E7
The Yard Sale

The Yard Sale: GrandPat prevents his precious memories from being sold at a family yard sale.
11/19/2021
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E8
The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?

The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?: Patrick hires cheap ghosts to haunt his house, but he ends up getting just what he paid for. Patrick hits an unnatural growth spurt in his late adolescence.
03/04/2022
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E9
Just in Time for Christmas/ Klopnodian Heritage Festival

Just in Time for Christmas/Klopnodian Heritage Festival: Patrick travels through time to find last minute Christmas gifts for his family. The Star Family learns the cultural traditions of the old country.
03/11/2022
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E10
To Dad and Back/Survivoring

To Dad and Back/Survivoring: Patrick ventures inside Cecil to learn how the body works. Cecil takes his kids camping, but Squidina wants the drama of reality TV.
03/25/2022
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E11
X Marks the Pot/Patrick's Alley

X Marks the Pot/Patrick's Alley: A classic villain returns to his former lair, only to find the Star Family inhabiting it. The Patrick Show rebrands for a younger audience.
04/08/2022
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E12
Nitwit Neighborhood News/Mid-Season Finale

Nitwit Neighborhood News/Mid-Season Finale: Patrick and Squidina report the news around Bikini Bottom. The Patrick Show presents the epic conclusion to the first half of its first season.
07/22/2022
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E14
Backpay Payback/House Hunting

Granny Tentacles helps Squidward collect his paper delivery money from Cecil. The Star family house runs away from home.
03/03/2023
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E15
Pearl Wants to Be a Star/Super Sitters

Pearl Wants to Be a Star/Super Sitters: Pearl stars in a guest appearance on The Patrick Show. Patrick and SpongeBob go back in time to watch MermaidMan and Barnacle Boy when they were new.
04/10/2023
The Patrick Star Show
S1 • E16
FitzPatrick

Patrick's evil twin cousin shows up to ruin Patrick's reputation.
04/11/2023