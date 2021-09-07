The Patrick Star Show
The Uncredible Journey/Host-a-Palooza
Season 1 E 13 • 02/17/2023
Tinkle, Ouchie, and Pinkeye must venture back home together after being taken away by mistake. Patrick gets injured, so his family members take turns hosting the show.
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E1Late for Breakfast/Bummer Jobs
Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.
07/09/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E2Pat-a-thon/Lost in Couch
Patrick hosts a telethon to raise money for snails who can't dance. Patrick loses the remote in the cushions, so he journeys into the couch to track it down.
07/16/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E3Stair Wars/Enemies à la Mode
Stair Wars/Enemies a la Mode: Patrick and GrandPat try to pass each other on the stairs, leading to a ludicrous conflict. The members of the Star family each confront their own absurd rivalries.
07/23/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E4Squidina's Little Helper/I Smell a Pat
Squidina's Little Helper/I Smell a Pat: Squidina hires an assistant who's a little too good at his job. The Patrick Star Show is interrupted by a most peculiar stench.
08/13/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E6Gas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian
Gas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian: The Star Family heads to their favorite resort. Bunny goes on a mid-day adventure to a forgotten age.
11/05/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E7The Yard Sale
The Yard Sale: GrandPat prevents his precious memories from being sold at a family yard sale.
11/19/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E8The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?
The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?: Patrick hires cheap ghosts to haunt his house, but he ends up getting just what he paid for. Patrick hits an unnatural growth spurt in his late adolescence.
03/04/2022
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E9Just in Time for Christmas/ Klopnodian Heritage Festival
Just in Time for Christmas/Klopnodian Heritage Festival: Patrick travels through time to find last minute Christmas gifts for his family. The Star Family learns the cultural traditions of the old country.
03/11/2022
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E10To Dad and Back/Survivoring
To Dad and Back/Survivoring: Patrick ventures inside Cecil to learn how the body works. Cecil takes his kids camping, but Squidina wants the drama of reality TV.
03/25/2022
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E11X Marks the Pot/Patrick's Alley
X Marks the Pot/Patrick's Alley: A classic villain returns to his former lair, only to find the Star Family inhabiting it. The Patrick Show rebrands for a younger audience.
04/08/2022
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E12Nitwit Neighborhood News/Mid-Season Finale
Nitwit Neighborhood News/Mid-Season Finale: Patrick and Squidina report the news around Bikini Bottom. The Patrick Show presents the epic conclusion to the first half of its first season.
07/22/2022
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E14Backpay Payback/House Hunting
Granny Tentacles helps Squidward collect his paper delivery money from Cecil. The Star family house runs away from home.
03/03/2023
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E15Pearl Wants to Be a Star/Super Sitters
Pearl Wants to Be a Star/Super Sitters: Pearl stars in a guest appearance on The Patrick Show. Patrick and SpongeBob go back in time to watch MermaidMan and Barnacle Boy when they were new.
04/10/2023