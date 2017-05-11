ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Dr. Sleep/Davey BoySeason 5 E 6 • 12/22/2021
Dr. Sleep/Davey Boy: In an effort to be more productive, Simon invents a device that can override the need to sleep. But does it work? Alvin gets a taste of his own medicine when he zaps Dave with a youth ray, turning him into an irresponsible teen.
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS3 • E18ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks: "Oh Brother Where Art Thou/The Wall"
Oh Brother Where Art Thou/The Wall: Alvin thinks he's losing his mind when Simon goes missing and no one else even remembers who Simon is. When the girls at school cast votes for the cutest chipmunk on the bathroom wall, Alvin worries about the results.
11/05/2017
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS3 • E10ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks: "The Fugitives/Sherlock Chipmunk"
The Fugitives/Sherlock Chipmunk: When the boys accidently break Dave's new flat screen TV they decide to become fugitives on the lam.Jeanette and Eleanor act as Sherlock Holmes and Watson when Theodore's teddy bear mysteriously disappears.
03/09/2018
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E1Deserted/The Great Snack Off
Deserted/The Great Snack Off: After getting detention again, Alvin's convinced Dave will drive him to the desert and abandon him there. Alvin and Theodore play a seemingly innocent game, which leads to unexpected consequences.
02/23/2021
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E2Unboxing Day/Dave's Pavilion
Unboxing Day/Dave's Pavilion: Alvin's attempts to make money as an internet influencer almost drives a local toy store out of business. When the Chipmunks accidently ruin Dave's new pavilion, they allow Miss Miller to take the fall.
02/24/2021
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E3U-Fly/Yeti or Not
U-Fly/Yeti or Not: Alvin's too short to ride an exhilarating new amusement park ride, so he devises a plan to sneak on afterhours. On a ski trip, Alvin convinces Theodore there's a Yeti nearby, making life miserable for the rest of the family.
02/25/2021
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E4Taken/The Flying Beast
Taken/The Flying Beast: The boy's imaginations run wild when Dave disappears. When they finally find him, they're convinced he's a zombie. Alvin tries to convince Dave that he's being hunted by a flying beast.
12/20/2021
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E5The Curse of MacBeth/Zeela The Great
The Curse of MacBeth/Zeela The Great: The Chipmunks don't want to perform in the school play, after learning of its curse. Simon's robot Geizmo becomes jealous of Jeanette's robot Zeela, until a sudden tragedy reveals Geizmo's true heart.
12/21/2021
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E6Dr. Sleep/Davey Boy
12/22/2021
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E7The Road Warrior/My Fair Chipette
The Road Warrior/My Fair Chipette: Alvin sounds the alarm when he believes Theodore has joined a motorcycle gang of vampires! When Brittany declines Alvin's help for a talent show, he convinces Jeanette to enter, putting them at odds.
12/23/2021