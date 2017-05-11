ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks Dr. Sleep/Davey Boy Season 5 E 6 • 12/22/2021

Dr. Sleep/Davey Boy: In an effort to be more productive, Simon invents a device that can override the need to sleep. But does it work? Alvin gets a taste of his own medicine when he zaps Dave with a youth ray, turning him into an irresponsible teen.