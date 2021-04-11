That Girl Lay Lay

Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
That Girl Lay LayE5Ha-Lay Lay-Ween
Ha-Lay-Lay-Ween: It's Halloween! Tiffany dares Lay Lay and Sadie to stay overnight at the school in order try and prove the ghost of Old Man Packer doesn't exist, or does he?
10/21/2021
That Girl Lay LayE7Ha-Lay-Lay-Lujah
Ha-Lay-Lay-Lujah: Sadie, Lay Lay and the Alexander family go to church for a monthly visit. Sadie tries to show everyone she is ready to become a junior deacon. Lay Lay struggles with the guilt of eating Bryce's ice cream and experiences strange glitches.
11/04/2021
That Girl Lay LayE11Make Room For Lay Lay
Make Room For Lay Lay: Lay Lay wants to make her mark on her shared bedroom with Sadie, but in true Lay Lay form, she takes things a step too far and her bling goes beyond the practical. Guest Star: Fresh Beat Band
11/25/2021
That Girl Lay LayE12Fa-La-La-La-La-La-La-Lay Lay
Fa-La-La-La-La-La-La-Lay Lay: It's Lay Lay's first Christmas and she is joining in on the Alexander family traditions. The family volunteers at the Gift Drive things go terribly wrong when Lay Lay accidently gives away Bryce's beloved guitar.
12/02/2021