Tooned In

Deston v Kalea v Zuri

Season 2 E 13 • 05/13/2022

Deston v Kalea v Zuri: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!

22:29

Tooned In
S2 • E1
Aaliyah v Jack v Roman

Aaliyah v Jack v Roman: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
09/17/2021
22:29
Tooned In
S2 • E2
Carson v Daniel v Isis

Carson v Daniel v Isis: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
09/24/2021
22:29
Tooned In
S2 • E3
Braylon v Peyton v Roman

Braylon v Peyton v Roman: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's winner!
10/01/2021
22:30
Tooned In
S2 • E4
Julian v Mia v Robyn

Julian v Mia v Robyn: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
10/08/2021
22:29
Tooned In
S2 • E5
Alec v Brandon v Camryn

Alec v Brandon v Camryn: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
10/15/2021
22:29
Tooned In
S2 • E7
Ayden v Mila v Noa

Ayden v Mila v Noa: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
10/18/2021
22:29
Tooned In
S2 • E6
Bella v Ellie v Evan

Bella v Ellie v Evan: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
10/29/2021
21:59
Tooned In
S2 • E8
Caleb v Mason v Sage

Caleb v Mason v Sage: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
11/12/2021
22:29
Tooned In
S2 • E9
Bennett v Jolienne v Karina

Bennett v Jolienne v Karina: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the winner!
12/03/2021
22:29
Tooned In
S2 • E10
Amelia v Francesca v London

Amelia v Francesca v London: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the winner!
04/22/2022
22:29
Tooned In
S2 • E11
Alexis v Fia v Landon

Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!
04/29/2022
22:29
Tooned In
S2 • E12
Carson v Sadie v Tre

Carson v Sadie v Tre: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
05/06/2022
22:29
