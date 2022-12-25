That Girl Lay Lay
Bring It On
Season 2 E 17 • 03/16/2023
Trying out for the cheerleading squad, Lay Lay and Sadie add their own twists to the routine, but learn that standing out doesn't always work when trying to fit into a team.
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E12The App Came Back
Lay Lay’s avatar creator visits Sadie with some changes to the app settings, turning Lay Lay’s personality negative, while Sadie tries to restore her best friend’s positivity and convince the techie not to shut down the app completely.
12/25/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E13The Packer Packer Bowl
Bacon becomes the West Packer High football mascot, but when the school's rival steals him as part of a prank, Lay Lay will stop at nothing to get her beloved pig back.
02/16/2023
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E14Sorori-Tay-Tay
Trish's college sorority is reuniting for a mother-daughter step contest, and Lay Lay agrees to take over for Sadie, who is locked in a battle with Marky over their personal space.
02/23/2023
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E15Beastie Pie
Marky's favorite social media influencer Beastie Pie, is hosting an eating competition at BoomBox Burger. When Sadie and Lay Lay overhear Beastie plans to rig the contest, they work to convince Marky that Beastie is a fraud. Guest Star: Jack Griffo
03/02/2023
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E16Bringing Down the House House
Lay Lay and Sadie volunteer to build houses for those in need, but when Sadie is put in charge of all the workers, managing Lay Lay becomes her biggest challenge.
03/09/2023