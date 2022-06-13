Kiri and Lou
Meteorite/Purple Mountain/One Summer's Morning/Mighty Forest
Season 2 E 8 • 07/15/2022
Meteorite/Purple Mountain/One Summer's Morning/Mighty Forest: Lou warns everyone that meteorites are falling. Kiri eats the wrong berries, and Lou looks after her. Lou goes for an unexpected ride. Lou shows Kiri the tree he has planted.
Kiri and LouS1 • E1Yum Yum Baronies/Super Sticky Situation/Who Is Sleepy Now?/Small
Yum Yum Baronies/ Super Sticky Situation/ Who Is Sleepy Now?/ Small: Kiri and Lou feast on their favourite fruit. Lou wakes up on a lily pad in the middle of the lake. Kiri and Lou can't sleep. Kiri and Lou meet a shy little creature called Small
06/13/2022
Kiri and LouS1 • E2Beautiful Flower/Refreshing/Imaginary Friend/Amazing Ears
Beautiful Flower/ Refreshing/ Imaginary Friend/ Amazing Ears: Lou sings a song about a flower. Kiri and Lou decide to go swimming. Kiri feels left out when Lou is playing with their new friend. Kiri and Lou meet Dalvanius, who is good at camouflage
06/15/2022
Kiri and LouS1 • E3Funny Feeling/Ready, Set, Go/No Gnashing/Ordinary Day
Funny Feeling/ Ready, Set, Go/ No Gnashing/ Ordinary Day: Lou's drumming makes Kiri feel funny and wobbly all over. Kiri, Lou, and Sorry have a running race. Kiri and Lou are invited to lunch. Kiri is having an ordinary kind of day.
06/17/2022
Kiri and LouS1 • E5Tickle Monster/Stuck/Flowery Island/The Palorchecies
The Tickle Monster/Stuck/Flowery Island/The Palorchecies: Kiri, Lou, and Sorry are playing tickle monster. Kiri loves to swing on vines. Lou sees an island in the middle of the lake covered in flowers. Lou goes away to a private meeting of his species.
06/23/2022
Kiri and LouS2 • E1Shine Your Light/Interesting/A Lovely Nap/The Bravest Thing
Shine Your Light/Interesting/A Lovely Nap/The Bravest Thing: Kiri and Lou fall down a hole. Kiri is bored, but she learns there are new things to discover. Lou has misadventures whilst fast asleep. When Lou is attacked by a bully, he bravely responds.
06/27/2022
Kiri and LouS2 • E2Uncle Lou/Especially Special Day/Mother Earth/The Indescribable
Uncle Lou/Especially Special Day/Mother Earth/The Indescribable: Lou babysits some little birds. Kiri has to overcome her jealousy when Lou gets presents. Lou is saved by Kiri from a nightmare. Pania's Uncle Tama is very old, and Kiri thinks he's sick.
06/29/2022
Kiri and LouS2 • E3Air/Womp Womp Womp/Good Advices/Sugar
Air/Womp Womp Womp/Good Advices/Sugar: Kiri holds her breath at an underwater party. Lou forgets his bad mood when he and Kiri play in the swamp. Small visits her grandparents, who are very supportive. Lou eats sugar and runs amok at a poetry recital.
07/01/2022
Kiri and LouS2 • E4Moa's Egg/Biggest Fight Ever/Body Song/Camouflage
Moa's Egg/Biggest Fight Ever/Body Song/Camouflage: Moa's chick is reluctant to emerge from her egg. Kiri and Lou fight but find it's hard not to be friends. Kiri sings how wonderful it is to have your own body. Kiri pretends to be a flower.
07/05/2022
Kiri and LouS2 • E5Afraid/Honey/Our Wonderful Friend/Who Am I?
Afraid/Honey/Our Wonderful Friend/Who Am I?: Lou wakes a sleeping dinosaur. Kiri and Lou seek honey for Anahera's sore throat. Kiri makes a mistake and learns to laugh about it. Kiri is upset when she finds some strangers sitting on Rockaroonie.
07/07/2022
Kiri and LouS2 • E7Crazy/Empathy/Listen/Breakfast
Crazy/Empathy/Listen/Breakfast: Lou does what he thinks is the craziest thing ever. Lou explains to Marzipan what hugs are for. Dalvanius's giant ears help him hear the music of nature. Kiri and Lou have an adventure delivering a giant fruit to Pania.
07/13/2022
07/15/2022