LEGO City Adventures

LEGO City AdventuresS2 • E1Buster Moves/To Cop or Not to Cop
Buster Moves/To Cop or Not to Cop: It's a mad dash by Buster to retrieve his runaway mustache in this fast-paced, zany city-wide chase. Grizzled and Rooky go undercover to root out the criminal mas-termind behind a counterfeit pie operation.
03/08/2020
LEGO City AdventuresS2 • E2Handle with Car/The Silver Blur
Duke gets a high tech, smart car. He and the temperamental car chase Ice Cream Truck Bandits. The oblivious Ms. Blumfeld turns into a superhero, stopping crimes around the city, as Duke struggles with his orders to arrest her.
03/15/2020
LEGO City AdventuresS2 • E3Harl Hubbs Day/Ann They're Off
Harl Hubbs Day/Ann They're Off: It's Harl Hubbs Day and Harl decides to help the whole city but quickly discovers he wasn't prepared for Harl mania! Billy's mother accepts a junkyard race challenge against the city's street racing legend, Tread Octane.
03/29/2020
LEGO City AdventuresS2 • E4Bob and Clemmons' Excellent Adventure/The Man With No Name With A Name
Bob and Clemmons' Excellent Adventure/The Man With No Name With A Name: We pull back the curtain to see how Firemen Bob and Clemmons retrieve the bizarre requests of Chief Freya during a typical emergency.
07/12/2020
LEGO City AdventuresS2 • E5Daisy Chain Gang/Backdraft to School
Daisy Chain Gang/Backdraft to School: Fendrich organizes a charity as a distraction while he attempts to steal the city deed. Sinclair gathers antiheroes to stop him. Freya is one credit short of graduating from the fire academy.
07/19/2020
LEGO City AdventuresS2 • E6Running Mates/Dirty Duke
Running Mates/Dirty Duke: Mayor Fleck is running for re-election against R E Fendrich who will stop at nothing to win to use his new power to defeat Sinclair once and for all.
07/26/2020
LEGO City AdventuresS2 • E7For Wheeler/Brickmuda Heptagon
For Wheeler/Brickmuda Heptagon: When Rooky discovers it's Chief Wheeler's birthday, she is determined to make it a memorable. During the dedication ceremony of the city's deep sea vessel to honor Duke, Freya and Harl, the ship is accidentally set adrift.
08/02/2020
LEGO City AdventuresS2 • E8The Quacken/The Treasure of Nosepatch
The Quacken/The Treasure of Nosepatch: When the mythical ocean monster, the Quacken, is sighted off the coast, famed adventurer Jessica Sharpe vows to capture it. Rooky and Grizzled go undercover aboard the Guardian of the Oceans in search of treasure.
08/09/2020
LEGO City AdventuresS2 • E9Midden Fleasure/Tread or Alive
Midden Fleasure/Tread or Alive: Fendrich and his gang learn of Cluster's hidden junkyard treasure. Harl Cluster, Shirley and Tread unite to protect it. Snake and Daisy take advantage of Tread to get him to act as their getaway driver to pull off a heist.
08/16/2020
LEGO City AdventuresS2 • E10Arrest Ye Merry Gentleman/Ride Along Kid
When Fendrich threatens to ruin Sinclair's Holiday Gala, Duke intervenes to save both the party and the holidays! // Freya takes Billy and Mark on a ride along, but when things get out of hand, it's up to Mark to save the day.
12/12/2020