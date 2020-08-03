LEGO City Adventures The Quacken/The Treasure of Nosepatch Season 2 E 8 • 08/09/2020

The Quacken/The Treasure of Nosepatch: When the mythical ocean monster, the Quacken, is sighted off the coast, famed adventurer Jessica Sharpe vows to capture it. Rooky and Grizzled go undercover aboard the Guardian of the Oceans in search of treasure.