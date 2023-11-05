Erin & Aaron
Pictures of You
Season 1 E 10 • 06/15/2023
Natasha plans an elaborate photoshoot for the family's moving announcement. Erin and Aaron fear the pictures will be a social disaster. Meanwhile, Sylvia and Chuck lose Captain Cutie Pie and go to great lengths to win her back.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5Erin & AaronSomebody's Watching Me
While Chuck and Sylvia take a vacation, Erin and Aaron convince their parents to let them babysit Natasha, not realizing how much trouble she will be.
05/11/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E6Erin & AaronBorn in the U.S.A.
Erin and Aaron are excited to compete in the music competition between band and chorus with the winning team getting a trip to New York City. Erin's laid-back ways causes Aaron to kick her out of band, driving her to battle it out by joining chorus.
05/18/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7Erin & AaronGone Country
Erin and Aaron decide to have a sing-off to see which one of them gets to keep their first name. When Aaron loses, Erin pushes him to adopt a new country persona to match his middle name. He soon over-commits and Erin needs to help him remember who he is.
05/25/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8Erin & AaronLose Yourself
Erin invites Aaron's old teammates to visit him, not realizing Aaron never told them about his love for music. When Aaron lies to his friends, pretending he only cares about football and pranks, Erin has to convince him to come clean.
06/01/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9Erin & AaronI Want You Back
After Aaron urges Erin to bond with Sylvia, Erin and Sylvia start spending lots of time together making Aaron and Chuck feel left out. Natasha tries to gain power at her school by having Vivian and Hunter impersonate Erin & Aaron.
06/08/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10Erin & AaronPictures of You
Natasha plans an elaborate photoshoot for the family's moving announcement. Erin and Aaron fear the pictures will be a social disaster. Meanwhile, Sylvia and Chuck lose Captain Cutie Pie and go to great lengths to win her back.
06/15/2023