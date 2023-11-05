Erin & Aaron

Pictures of You

Season 1 E 10 • 06/15/2023

Natasha plans an elaborate photoshoot for the family's moving announcement. Erin and Aaron fear the pictures will be a social disaster. Meanwhile, Sylvia and Chuck lose Captain Cutie Pie and go to great lengths to win her back.

S1 • E5
Erin & Aaron
Somebody's Watching Me

While Chuck and Sylvia take a vacation, Erin and Aaron convince their parents to let them babysit Natasha, not realizing how much trouble she will be.
05/11/2023
S1 • E6
Erin & Aaron
Born in the U.S.A.

Erin and Aaron are excited to compete in the music competition between band and chorus with the winning team getting a trip to New York City. Erin's laid-back ways causes Aaron to kick her out of band, driving her to battle it out by joining chorus.
05/18/2023
S1 • E7
Erin & Aaron
Gone Country

Erin and Aaron decide to have a sing-off to see which one of them gets to keep their first name. When Aaron loses, Erin pushes him to adopt a new country persona to match his middle name. He soon over-commits and Erin needs to help him remember who he is.
05/25/2023
S1 • E8
Erin & Aaron
Lose Yourself

Erin invites Aaron's old teammates to visit him, not realizing Aaron never told them about his love for music. When Aaron lies to his friends, pretending he only cares about football and pranks, Erin has to convince him to come clean.
06/01/2023
S1 • E9
Erin & Aaron
I Want You Back

After Aaron urges Erin to bond with Sylvia, Erin and Sylvia start spending lots of time together making Aaron and Chuck feel left out. Natasha tries to gain power at her school by having Vivian and Hunter impersonate Erin & Aaron.
06/08/2023
