Model Employees
Season 2 E 1 • 10/02/2021
Model Employees: It's fashion week in Altoonisburg and Lex, Presley, and Munchy get a kidding to be models! But when the job turns out to be toy model builders the glue goes flying when the kids scheme to try make it to the real fashion show.
Side Hustle S2 • E2 Wreck-It Rex
10/09/2021
Wreck-It Rex: When Lex and Presley have to head to Shady Pete's Carnival to replace a toy Lex destroyed, they get more than they bargained for when they have to beat him at his own game.
10/09/2021
Side Hustle S2 • E3 The Way You Luke Tonight
10/16/2021
The Way You Luke Tonight: Lex, Presley, and Munchy missed a Tedward payment and are desperate when they get KidDING'd by the worst girl in school to organize a dance-posal for a boy that Lex likes. The kids must decide whether love or money will win out.
10/16/2021
Side HustleE26Scare Bear
Scare Bear: It's Halloween and the kids open a haunted house. They recruit Mad Scientist Fisher to use unorthodox technology to bring a stuffed bear to life. When the evil creature escapes the kids must work together to stop it before it's too late.
10/23/2021
Side Hustle S2 • E4 Al-Dude-isburg
10/30/2021
Al-Dude-isburg: Local Altoonisburg flavor! But when the Calzone family steals Munchy's family's secret stew recipe, the kids must make something dangerously delicious to get it back.
10/30/2021
Side Hustle S2 • E5 Stash the Cash
11/06/2021
Stash the Cash: The cow police take Cash the cow to the Cow Pound, Lex, Presley and Munchy must save the cow. When they save Cash they also accidentally save a cow-chasing Jaget too. They must convince Jaget that Cash is worth saving and save Cash!
11/06/2021
Side Hustle S2 • E6 Lex-Jitsu
11/13/2021
Lex-Jitsu: When an overworked Lex goes to the martial arts dark side, Presley and Munchy must use their top-secret best friend knowledge to take her down and get their friend back?
11/13/2021
Side Hustle S2 • E7 A Mouth Noise Christmas
11/20/2021
A Mouth Noise Christmas: Tasked with getting Mouth Nosie back together by the town billionaire, the kids put on a holiday concert. But when a sensitive hearing group bans music in town, the kids will have to find a way to save Christmas and their concert.
11/20/2021