The Smurfs S1 • E9 The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!

The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!: On Halloween, Scaredy finds himself turned into a monster and he inadvertently wreaks havoc on the Smurfs. Handy builds Lazy a special alarm clock to keep him awake, but it keeps the rest of the Smurfs awake too!