LEGO Jurassic World

Double Trouble - Part 2Season 1 E 17 • 08/30/2020
Double Trouble - Part 2: Owen scrambles to shut down O.O.P.S.I. before it can do real damage, while Claire and the others hunt the escaped twin dinosaurs… only to become hunted themselves!
21:59
LEGO Jurassic WorldS1 • E1Mission: Critical!
Mission: Critical!: Owen and Claire must rescue a theme-park reviewer from a sabotaged aerialtram… and a salivating T-Rex!
09/14/2019
21:59
LEGO Jurassic WorldS1 • E3Hybrid Horror!
The Hybrid Horror!: A terrified hybrid dinosaur rampages through the park, causing chaos and creating cover for Danny and Sinjin as they try to steal the Nedry videotape!
09/28/2019
21:59
LEGO Jurassic WorldS1 • E4Pteranodon't!
Pteranodon't!: A young park guest accidentally strands himself in the Pteranodon aviary, requiring Owen and a testy Stygimoloch to stage a daring rescue.
10/05/2019
21:59
LEGO Jurassic WorldS1 • E5The Power and the Peril!
The Power and the Peril!: Rock star mathematician Ian Malcolm returns to Isla Nublar and helps Claire, Owen and Hudson deal with strange power surges all over Jurassic World.
10/12/2019
21:59
LEGO Jurassic WorldS1 • E6Spit Take!
Spit Take!: A Dilophosaurus runs loose in the park's hotel, and Owen and Claire must find it before the guests notice… and before Vic's dino-hunting security team can damage the hotel and the guests!
01/05/2020
21:59
LEGO Jurassic WorldS1 • E7Fish Story!
A Fish Story: Vic and Owen find themselves, along with Sinjin, in the middle of a massive dino-fight in the old Jurassic Park Visitor Center!
01/12/2020
21:58
LEGO Jurassic WorldS1 • E8Blown Away!
Blown Away!: It's déjà vu for Alan Grant as he returns to Isla Nublar and winds up stranded in the jungle during a dangerous storm with injured Simon and hero-worshipping Owen!
01/19/2020
21:59
LEGO Jurassic WorldS1 • E10To the Extreme!
To the Extreme!: Danny releases an energy drink into the dinosaurs' water supply, making them extra-energetic… and extra dangerous!
02/02/2020
21:59
LEGO Jurassic WorldS1 • E11Symptoms!
Symptoms!: Owen falls prey to the toxin of a poisonous prehistoric jungle flower and believes he's a raptor!
02/16/2020
21:59
LEGO Jurassic WorldS1 • E12Under the Volcano!
Under the Volcano!: Danny dons powerful dino-mech armor to dig up Cap'n No-Beard's treasure beneath Mt. Sibo, making him more than a match for our heroes… and a mighty allosaurus that unexpectedly joins the party!
02/23/2020
21:58
LEGO Jurassic WorldS1 • E13The Monsters and the Mech!
The Monsters and the Mech!: Hudson desperately recruits powerful help to defeat Danny once and for all… in the form of the T-Rex!
03/01/2020