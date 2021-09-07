Middlemost Post
Side Hustle/Burt Speaks
Season 2 E 3 • 08/04/2022
Side Hustle/Burt Speaks: Parker picks up a bunch of side hustles in order to afford the perfect gift for Angus. Parker believes Burt can speak via popping bubble wrap, and pretty soon, the whole mountain seeks Burt's wisdom.
22:29
Middlemost PostS1 • E1First Delivery/Chore or Less
First Delivery/Chore or Less: While delivering a letter to a house that never gets mail, the gang goes through warfare to get to its front door. Parker's anxiety escalates when the cloud appears to be the source of loud nightly thundering.
07/09/2021
22:29
Middlemost PostS1 • E2BURT! The Musical/Sunday No FunDay
BURT! The Musical/Sunday No FunDay: When Angus accidentally throws Burt away, he and Parker must get him back from Greenwood's Recycle King. After Angus tells Parker and Russell to leave the house on his day off, Parker wrongly assumes it's permanent.
07/16/2021
22:29
Middlemost PostS1 • E3POSTBOT 3000/Boom Goes the Cloud
POSTBOT 3000/Boom Goes the Cloud: Angus agrees to compete against Mayor Peeve's new POSTBOT in a “mail-off” to save the Middlemost Post. Parker's anxiety escalates when the cloud appears to be the source of loud nightly thundering plaguing the town.
07/23/2021
22:29
Middlemost PostS1 • E4I Named It Whiskers/How Angus Got His Groove Back
I Named It Whiskers/How Angus Got His Groove Back: After one of Lily's inventions goes haywire, she enlists Parker's help to get it back under control. Angus loses his lucky beanie, which causes him to revert back to being a child.
07/30/2021
22:29
Middlemost PostS1 • E5The Tooth Hurts/The Middlemost Toast
The Tooth Hurts/The Middlemost Toast: Parker accidentally loses one of Russell's teeth and hurries to find a replacement. On Free Toast Day at the Middlemost Toast, Parker does whatever it takes to make sure Angus enjoys the holiday.
08/06/2021
22:29
Middlemost PostS1 • E6My Buddy, Buddy/Love Letters
My Buddy, Buddy/Love Letters: Parker's new friend turns out to be a Leprechaun in pursuit of gold. When Parker finds mysterious love letters written by Angus, the little nimbus goes all over town to find who they're meant for.
08/13/2021
22:30
Middlemost PostS1 • E7Scary Stories to Tell Your Cloud/The Pumpkin Pageant
Scary Stories to Tell Your Cloud/The Pumpkin Pageant: On Halloween, the Middlemost Post crew tell each other scary stories to get through a blackout on the ship. Mayor Peeve and the Middlemost Post compete with rival pumpkins in an annual Pumpkin Pageant.
10/22/2021
22:29
Middlemost PostS1 • E8Darker Parker/Lady of the Tree
Darker Parker/Lady of the Tree: Parker makes snowcones for everybody in town and learns that saying “no” isn’t always a bad thing. Parker and Angus make a delivery to a spooky old woman in the Middlemost Forest… who might be a witch!
11/05/2021
22:29
Middlemost PostS1 • E9Parker Saves Christmas
Parker Saves Christmas: When Santa gets injured during a stop on Mt. Middlemost, Parker, Angus, and Russell help finish his deliveries.
12/03/2021
22:30
Middlemost PostS1 • E10I Know What You Did Last Mail-Off
I Know What You Did Last Mail-Off: Parker learns that the mail Drone the cloud accidentally destroyed has come back for revenge.
01/21/2022
22:29
Middlemost PostS1 • E11The Sleepover/The "B" Word
The Sleepover/The “B” Word: Parker has a sleepover for the first time and enlists Angus's help to make it as fun as possible. Parker and Angus go the distance to try and give Russell a bath before her stench becomes destructive.
01/28/2022
22:30
Middlemost PostS1 • E12Dog's Best Friend/Out of Shape
Dog's Best Friend/Out of Shape: Angus tries to woo the only dog on the mountain that doesn't like him: Jelly. Parker becomes overly obsessed with a game to the point where the little nimbus isn't a cloud anymore.
02/04/2022
22:30
Middlemost PostS1 • E13Premium Parker/Toast of the Town
Premium Parker/Toast of the Town: Parker makes some bougie new friends while the Middlemost Post is on vacation. Angus and Parker compete in a toast-making contest hosted by Ms. Pam and The Middlemost Toast.
02/11/2022
22:30
Middlemost PostS1 • E14Ariel Force One/Itsy Bitsy
Ariel Force One/Itsy Bitsy: When a hot air balloonist crash lands into the Steadfast, the Middlemost Post goes on a journey to help her. When Parker gives shelter to a spider during a blizzard on the mountain, the cloud learns of Angus's spider fear.
02/18/2022
22:30
Middlemost PostS1 • E15They're All Named Reggie/The Same Ol' Same
They're All Named Reggie/The Same Ol' Same: After delivering mail in Purpleton, the gang finds a Baby Reggie stowaway that Parker insists on returning. When a Rapper visits, Parker gives him a new zest for life. Guest star: Del the Funky Homosapien
02/25/2022
22:29
Middlemost PostS1 • E16Cloud of the Month/A. Plumber
Cloud of the Month/A. Plumber: After receiving the Middlemost Post's “Cloud of the Month” award, Parker gets a big head about the new title. After clogging the bathtub, Parker calls a plumber—that winds up being Ryan in disguise—to fix the problem.
03/04/2022
22:30
Middlemost PostS1 • E17Dolores Moody/P.I.R.A.T.E.
Dolores Moody/P.I.R.A.T.E.: Parker tries to cheer up the grouchiest woman on Mt. Middlemost—Dolores Moody. Parker, Angus, and Russell must save the S.S. Steadfast from being taken by pirates.
04/29/2022
22:30
Middlemost PostS1 • E18Inside Russell/The Stinkhole Chronicles
Inside Russell/The Stinkhole Chronicles: Parker must save Angus from rapidly aging inside Russell's belly. Parker and Lily go on a quest through Old Stinkhole to rescue Angus.
05/06/2022
22:30
Middlemost PostS1 • E19Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow/Dentist Trip
Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow/Dentist Trip: Parker finds a body hair, and the cloud assumes it's time to become an adult! During a trip to the dentist, Parker remembers how the S.S. Steadfast got shipwrecked on Mt. Middlemost.
05/13/2022
22:30
Middlemost PostS1 • E20Ranch on the Side/King Cloud vs. Smogzilla
Ranch on the Side/King Cloud vs. Smogzilla: Parker becomes obsessed with ranch dressing. When a malevolent Smog Cloud terrorizes Mt. Middlemost, it's up to Parker to stop it.
08/01/2022
22:30
Middlemost PostS2 • E1Parker Gets Rich/Ultimate Fighting Cloud
Parker Gets Rich/Ultimate Fighting Cloud: After winning a raffle, Parker comes into a large sum of money, which Angus warns will come at a cost. The Middlemost Post discover a secret backyard wrestling league that challenges both their skills and egos.
08/02/2022
22:30
Middlemost PostS2 • E2Parker Gets the Bird/Anchor Shackleton
Parker Gets the Bird/Anchor Shackleton: Parker tends to a small strawberry garden until its survival is threatened. Parker discovers Angus can't swim, but with the little nimbus' help, the sailor's on his way to becoming a buoy.
08/03/2022
22:30
