Tyler Perry's Young Dylan

Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Sign in with your TV provider
Partners In RhymeSeason 2 E 6 • 07/17/2021
Partners In Rhyme: Dylan has a new track that he's sure will get some attention, but he needs a female vocalist for the hook. After using Rebecca for the part, he can't contain his jealousy when she starts getting more attention than him.
Watching
Full Episode
22:29
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E1Food for the Soul
Food for the Soul : Dylan gets ready to return to Chicago with his mother, but a change in plans has him questioning their relationship, and the rest of the family trying to help Dylan through this latest crisis.
06/12/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E2My Fair Charlie
My Fair Charlie: Charlie seeks Dylan's help when he has a crush on a girl, but Dylan's rap music-informed advice clashes with Rebecca's more feminist take on how Charlie should handle the situation.
06/19/2021
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E3A Tale of Two Rappers
A Tale of Two Rappers: With the school doing a hip-hop version of Shakespeare, Dylan takes on another boy for the lead role. But after only being cast as an understudy, Dylan is determined to outshine his rival and nab the part for himself.
06/26/2021
Full Episode
22:21
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E5Who Done Done It?
Who Done Done It?: Dylan begins to play detective after an expensive vase is broken in the house, where no one is admitting guilt and everyone is a suspect.
07/10/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E6Partners In Rhyme
Partners In Rhyme: Dylan has a new track that he's sure will get some attention, but he needs a female vocalist for the hook. After using Rebecca for the part, he can't contain his jealousy when she starts getting more attention than him.
07/17/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E7Coppin' Magnitudes
Coppin' Magnitudes: Myles joins Dylan in camping out overnight for a chance to appear in a music video and score new sneakers, but a series of mishaps threatens Dylan's ability to actually get the shoes.
08/07/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E8Oceans 11am
Oceans 11am: When a valuable collectible that Rebecca and Charlie sneak into school is confiscated by the principal, Dylan must help his cousins pull off an elaborate heist to retrieve it before Myles realizes it's missing.
08/14/2021
Full Episode
22:21
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E9Cruisin' for a Bruisin'
Cruisin' for a Bruisin': Rebecca wants to use her new scooter to make social media posts, and Dylan wants to use it in a rap video, but both need to hide it her parents if they want to keep it.
08/21/2021
Full Episode
22:17
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E10Squirrel Scouts and Seaweed Masks
Squirrel Scouts and Seaweed Masks: Accidentally trapped in the garage with Myles, Dylan puts his street smarts to the test against Charlie's scout smarts to see who can find a way out.
09/23/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E11Charlie the Bad Boy
Charlie the Bad Boy: Charlie is tempted to change his clean reputation when a group of school vandals invites him into their clique, forcing Dylan to try to change Charlie's mind. Rebecca and Bethany protest when they are not allowed on the football team.
09/30/2021
Full Episode
22:21
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E12Dylan and Rebecca vs. Alcatraz
Dylan and Rebecca vs. Alcatraz: Rebecca and Dylan, desperate to sneak out of the house, plot how to get past Viola, nicknamed “Alcatraz,” because no one has ever escaped on her watch. Charlie prepares a report on a historical person who inspires him.
10/07/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E13So Many Lessons
So Many Lessons: Dylan insists that baseball isn't another one of his fleeting interests, but when he decides he wants to quit after a few days, he has to hide the decision from the family. Rebecca struggles to choose something for her class time capsule.
10/14/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E14Haunted Halls
Haunted Halls: Dylan and Charlie decorate the school for a Halloween party, but discover that the creepy janitor might be keeping a spooky secret. Rebecca and Bethany can't agree on a two-person costume for trick-or-treating.
10/21/2021
Full Episode
22:26
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E15Dylan vs. Mystery X
Dylan vs. Mystery X: Dylan's popularity skyrockets when he engages in an online rap battle, but the pressure to settle the beef at school creates a new set of problems. Rebecca's upcoming solo at church spurs Yasmine and Viola to offer fashion advice.
10/28/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E16Bunk Hate
Bunk Hate: Rebecca's assignment to study animals in the wild leads her to observe (and sometimes provoke) Dylan and Charlie as they battle for supremacy in their small shared bedroom.
11/04/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E17Snitches Get Stiches
Snitches Get Stiches: Blamed for classmate's prank, Dylan must decide whether to reveal the real culprit, or suffer the consequences for taking the fall. Charlie and Rebecca think the family is being evicted from their home.
11/18/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E18Taking Credit
Taking Credit: Hoping to be a baller in his latest music video, Dylan secures a credit card and starts ordering everything he needs to look the part. But after getting Rebecca and Charlie on board, the kids learn that credit card debt has to be paid back.
11/25/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E19Waiting for Santa
Waiting for Santa: The family tries to make Dylan's first Christmas away from home special, but goes overboard trying to re-create his favorite traditions. Meanwhile, the kids panic when they realize they don't have gifts for their parents.
12/02/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E20Rap Dreams Do Come True
Rap Dreams Do Come True: Dylan discovers his substitute teacher is a former rap star, and Dylan plots to get him back on top. But after reviving the former star's profile, Dylan finds that own dream remains out of reach. Will he quit the game for good?
12/09/2021