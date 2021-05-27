Rugrats

Lady DeClutter / New Puppy

E 6 • 03/18/2022

When a "professional organizer" comes over, it's up to Tommy and his friends to stop her from taking all the toys. When Tommy's parents bring home a foster puppy, Tommy must find a way to keep Spike from being replaced.

More

Watching

Full Episode
43:34
Sign in to Watch

Rugrats
E1
Second Time Around

Second Time Around: Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after Chuckie's big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong.
05/27/2021
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch

Rugrats
E2
The Werewoof Hunter

Tommy needs his friends' help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party where their parents seem to be disappearing one by one.
10/07/2021
Full Episode
23:09
Sign in to Watch

Rugrats
E3
Traditions

Traditions: When Tommy's first Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve, the Pickles family has to juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family.
12/10/2021
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch

Rugrats
E4
One Big Happy Family / The Last Balloon

Angelica takes advantage of a family problem to make Tommy and Chuckie play a game of house. // Tommy and the babies help Chuckie take care of what he thinks is the last balloon in the whole wide world.
02/25/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch

Rugrats
E5
Tail of the Dogbot / Jonathan for a Day

Tommy's dad invents a robot dog that's allergy-free for Chuckie and Chas, but not necessarily problem-free. // Angelica uses an argument between the twins to trick Phil into becoming her personal assistant.
03/04/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch

Rugrats
E6
Lady DeClutter / New Puppy

When a "professional organizer" comes over, it's up to Tommy and his friends to stop her from taking all the toys. When Tommy's parents bring home a foster puppy, Tommy must find a way to keep Spike from being replaced.
03/18/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch

Rugrats
E7
March for Peas / The Two Angelicas

When Grandpa's hurt back keeps him from his favorite event, Tommy enlists his friends to create the event at home. Angelica's new talking doll is a shock to her and a surprise to the babies.
03/25/2022