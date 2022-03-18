Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Lady DeClutter / New Puppy E 7 • 03/18/2022
When a "professional organizer" comes over, it's up to Tommy and his friends to stop her from taking all the toys. When Tommy's parents bring home a foster puppy, Tommy must find a way to keep Spike from being replaced.
43:34
RugratsE1Second Time Around
Second Time Around: Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after Chuckie's big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong.
05/27/2021
22:29
RugratsE2The Werewoof Hunter
Tommy needs his friends' help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party where their parents seem to be disappearing one by one.
10/07/2021
23:09
RugratsE3Traditions
Traditions: When Tommy's first Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve, the Pickles family has to juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family.
12/10/2021
11:52
RugratsE4The Two Angelicas
The Two Angelicas: Angelica's new talking doll is a shock to her and a surprise to the babies.
02/21/2022
22:29
RugratsE5One Big Happy Family / The Last Balloon
Angelica takes advantage of a family problem to make Tommy and Chuckie play a game of house. // Tommy and the babies help Chuckie take care of what he thinks is the last balloon in the whole wide world.
02/25/2022
22:29
RugratsE6Tail of the Dogbot / Jonathan for a Day
Tommy's dad invents a robot dog that's allergy-free for Chuckie and Chas, but not necessarily problem-free. // Angelica uses an argument between the twins to trick Phil into becoming her personal assistant.
03/04/2022
11:52
03/11/2022