Monster High

Stone Alone/Horsin' Around

Season 1 E 22 • 10/18/2023

Deuce is eager to prove his independence on a camping trip, but his sisters still see him as their baby brother. When the Monster Talismans start to go missing, Clawd must evade Bloodgood's hall monitor horse, Nightmare, to catch the thief.

22:28

S1 • E1
Monster High
The Monstering

The Monstering: Clawdeen follows her instincts and discovers a school for monsters! When she isn't allowed to enroll, she devises other ways to get into Monster High.
10/28/2022
22:30
S1 • E2
Monster High
Food Fight/Unfinished Brain-ness

Food Fight/Unfinished Brain-ness: Draculaura practices witchcraft illegally so Clawdeen and Frankie help her subdue the tater she brought to life. Frankie, "cursed" from their brain's past life, gets help from Frankie, Clawdeen, and Draculaura to break it.
10/28/2022
22:30
S1 • E4
Monster High
Witch Hitch/Part of the Pack

Witch Hitch/Part of the Pack: Toralei & Lagoona threaten to expose Draculaura as a witch, sabotaging her campaign to be Head Fearleader. Clawdeen's friendship with Frankie & Draculaura is tested when she's invited to join Monster High's werewolf pack.
11/28/2022
22:29

S1 • E5
Monster High
That Thing You Deuce/Werewolf Weekend

That Thing You Deuce/Werewolf Weekend: Deuce overworks himself to win a fundraiser, accidentally turning other students into rock candy treats. Clawdeen opens up to her dad and learns they have a lot in common, while Cleo seeks followers in the human world.
11/30/2022
22:30

S1 • E6
Monster High
Paw-zzle Pieces

To discover the cause of her mother’s disappearance, Clawdeen opens a portal in the catacombs and releases – her brother Clawd?!
12/01/2022
22:30

S1 • E7
Monster High
Nightmare Nightmore

Draculaura is set on hosting the perfect holiday party. But when things don’t go as planned, she struggles to cope with unmet expectations and sharing the spotlight with someone new.
12/19/2022
22:30

S1 • E8
Monster High
Out of Step/Pyramid Scheme

Afraid to be embarrassed at a dance-off, Draculaura secretly gives her dance partner, Clawd, enchanted shoes. Cleo wants the lead role for the school play and raids her family’s ancient tomb for a perfect, superior costume.
03/10/2023
22:30
S1 • E9
Monster High
What’s Up Watzie?/So Familiar

Frankie doesn’t want Watzie to leave for dragon migration, so they amp up the fun to try to convince him to stay. Draculaura must discover her familiar to open a Witchcraft Codex and hone her powers.
03/10/2023
22:30
S1 • E10
Monster High
Crushed/Over Bro-tective

Frankie bottles up their feelings after not making the fearleading team & causes unintended electrical outbursts. After misguided efforts, Clawd learns that being a good, older brother means more than just protecting his sister.
03/17/2023
22:31
S1 • E11
Monster High
Horoscare/Flaunt Your Skeleton

Conflicting predictions from a new app say a visit from Cleo’s favorite influencer will either be amazing or a disaster! Ghoulia’s dream (and nightmare) is about to come true when she must perform for superstar alum, Skelly Vonderbone.
03/24/2023
22:30
S1 • E12
Monster High
Creepover Party/Creature Clash

Draculaura, Clawdeen & Frankie meet Twyla, a boogey monster, while having a sleepover in the library. Frankie, fascinated by Kuma’s scaritage, does a ritual unsupervised causing trouble for all Monster High’s undead students!
03/31/2023
22:30
S1 • E13
Monster High
Monster Movie/Earworm

When the Boo Crew ignores Lagoona’s creative vision for a movie, she struggles to control her angry “chomps”. Seeking popularity, Toralei and her bandmates release mind-controlling earworms to gain adoring fans.
04/07/2023
22:30
S1 • E14
Monster High
Spell The Beans

When Dracula investigates a witch rumor at Monster High, Draculaura debates sharing her secret. Meanwhile, Frankie and Deuce look for the Gorgon Talisman; Draculaura teams up with her dad to stop the Expel Beast from wreaking havoc on Monster High.
10/02/2023
22:30
S1 • E15
Monster High
Growing Ghoulia/Casketball Jinx

Ghoulia takes desperate measures to achieve first place on the Horror Roll and unknowingly causes a zombie invasion. When Clawdeen accidentally jinxes the casketball team, the creators of the sport demand a winner takes-all game to remove the curse.
10/03/2023
22:30
S1 • E16
Monster High
Cleo in the Kitchen/Case of the Missing Squeak

Cleo is determined to make a home-cooked meal to cure Clawdeen's homesickness, but she can't do it alone. When Lagoona's beloved toy, Señor Squeaky, goes missing, Lagoona interrogates her friends to track down the culprit.
10/04/2023
22:30
S1 • E17
Monster High
Pet Problems/License to Rock

Cleo enlists Deuce and Frankie to help train her new pet snake, Hissette, but the task is more challenging than they expect. Finnegan must overcome self-doubt and impress a raging kraken to become Monster High's band leader.
10/10/2023
22:30
S1 • E18
Monster High
Power Heist

When Toralei's mom, Catratina Stripe, substitute teaches at Monster High, Toralei and Clawdeen become unlikely partners. Catarina proposes a monstrous trade: the Moon Claw for Selena Wolf's diary, which may hold the key to Selena's return.
10/11/2023
22:30
S1 • E20
Monster High
Furrmergency/Boogey Nightmare

Watzie and Count Fabulous accidentally stumble into the human world and must work together to make it home safe. Twyla must complete a rite of passage by pursuing a Night Terror through her friends' dreams, but she questions if she's ready.
10/12/2023
22:30
S1 • E19
Monster High
Monster Midterms

The Were Beasts are tasked with an impossible group midterm, with Clawdeen assigned as their leader; Clawdeen must learn from her mom’s legacy and take the first step toward leading the pack.
10/12/2023
22:30
S1 • E21
Monster High
Best Fiends /Scareer Day

After a friendship bracelet spell goes wrong, Draculaura and Toralei are magically stuck together on Ghoul Spirit Day. When Heath's dad crashes his Scareer Day field trip, father and son will need to listen to each other to save Monster High.
10/17/2023
22:30
S1 • E23
Monster High
Moonlit Fieldtrip/A Little Boost

When Barkimedes and Howleen ask Clawdeen to show them the human world, Clawdeen battles her insecurity that humanity is boring. To impress Gil with her casketball skills, Lagoona asks Frankie for an extra jolt of energy and spirals out of control.
10/19/2023
