ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Alvin Gets Schooled/My Life As a Dog
Season 5 E 19 • 06/16/2022
Alvin Gets Schooled/My Life As a Dog: When Dave learns Alvin blamed him for his poor grades, Dave sets down a very strict study schedule. Theodore must pose as a dog after the chipmunks accidently shave the fur off a dog Miss Miller is dog sitting.
More
Watching
Full Episode
21:48
Sign in to Watch
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS3 • E18ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks: "Oh Brother Where Art Thou/The Wall"
Oh Brother Where Art Thou/The Wall: Alvin thinks he's losing his mind when Simon goes missing and no one else even remembers who Simon is. When the girls at school cast votes for the cutest chipmunk on the bathroom wall, Alvin worries about the results.
11/05/2017
Full Episode
22:45
Sign in to Watch
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS3 • E10ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks: "The Fugitives/Sherlock Chipmunk"
The Fugitives/Sherlock Chipmunk: When the boys accidently break Dave's new flat screen TV they decide to become fugitives on the lam.Jeanette and Eleanor act as Sherlock Holmes and Watson when Theodore's teddy bear mysteriously disappears.
03/09/2018
Full Episode
22:44
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E1Deserted/The Great Snack Off
Deserted/The Great Snack Off: After getting detention again, Alvin's convinced Dave will drive him to the desert and abandon him there. Alvin and Theodore play a seemingly innocent game, which leads to unexpected consequences.
02/23/2021
Full Episode
22:44
Sign in to Watch
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E11Writer's Block/Jinxed
Writer's Block/Jinxed: When Dave suffers from writer's block, Alvin pretends to write a broadway show, which only makes Dave feel worse. After Theodore sees Alvin accidentally ruin Dave's computer, Alvin jinxes Theodore so he won't be able to tell on him.
04/01/2022
Full Episode
22:44
Sign in to Watch
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E12Fire Safety/Castle Catastrophe
Fire Safety/Castle Catastrophe: When the girls at school develop a crush on the Fire Marshall, Alvin decides to be a hero with disastrous results. After causing an accident at a historic castle, Cheesy and Alvin work as reenactors to pay for the damage.
04/08/2022
Full Episode
22:44
Sign in to Watch
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E13The Party Animals/Warren Seville
The Party Animals/Warren Seville: Alvin books the band at a birthday party only to discover they've been booked for the petting zoo, as the pets! When Alvin tries to break Theodore's dependence on Talking Teddy, Theodore invents a new imaginary friend.
04/15/2022
Full Episode
22:43
Sign in to Watch
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E14Excavation Vacation/Trophy Dad
Excavation Vacation/Trophy Dad: When Simon falls ill, Alvin takes his place on a camping trip only to discover it's actually an archeological dig. The Chipmunks don't know what to do when they suspect Dave is lying about the various awards he's won.
06/06/2022
Full Episode
22:42
Sign in to Watch
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E15Skater Girl/All Washed Up
Skater Girl/All Washed Up: Brittany hastily enters a skateboard contest against a skate park bully even though she has no clue how to ride. Complaints rise as Simon’s robot Geizmo goes around town dismantling washing machines, but is he actually helping?
06/07/2022
Full Episode
22:43
Sign in to Watch
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E16Summer School/Puzzled
Summer School/Puzzled: To keep a planned vacation, the boys do all they can to stop Dave from learning that Alvin has summer school. When Theodore drops a puzzle piece down a floor vent, he gets trapped inside while trying to fish it out.
06/08/2022
Full Episode
22:43
Sign in to Watch
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E17Car Wars/Mr. Fix-It
Car Wars/Mr. Fix-It: When the Chipmunks get stuck in traffic en route to a show, tempers flare between themselves and other drivers. Simon gets annoyed with everyone asking him to fix things so he decides to play dumb until he gets a “thank you”.
06/09/2022
Full Episode
22:43
Sign in to Watch
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E18Little Drummer Boy/Special Ingredient
Little Drummer Boy/Special Ingredient: When Alvin insists on taking over the drums from Theodore, Theodore fights back by stealing Alvin’s persona. As Theodore is perfecting a pancake recipe, Alvin plays a trick by pouring burping powder in his next batch.
06/14/2022
Full Episode
22:43
Sign in to Watch
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksS5 • E19Alvin Gets Schooled/My Life As a Dog
Alvin Gets Schooled/My Life As a Dog: When Dave learns Alvin blamed him for his poor grades, Dave sets down a very strict study schedule. Theodore must pose as a dog after the chipmunks accidently shave the fur off a dog Miss Miller is dog sitting.
06/16/2022