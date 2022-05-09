Big Nate
The Curse of the Applewhites
Season 1 E 16 • 04/11/2023
Nate's gym grade is on thin ice and the only thing that can save him from the humiliation of repeating 6th grade gym is something he swore to hate for eternity: figure skating. Not to mention, an ancient curse on Chad's family.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:26
Big NateS1 • E1The Legend of the Gunting
The Legend of the Gunting: Nate has multiple detentions on the docket. But this time he is one detention away from a fate only whispered about in the halls of P.S. 38 AND the unhinged new kid is determined to become Nate's prank partner. Guest Stars: Jack Black, Danny Jacobs
09/05/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
Big NateS1 • E2Go Nate, It's Your Birthday
Go Nate, It's Your Birthday: To remedy Nate's subpar birthday celebrations, Martin lets Nate borrow his credit card with rules that may have been "open to interpretation". After a day of limitless fun, Nate and his friends must pay off their debt.
09/09/2022
Full Episode
22:27
Sign in to Watch
Big NateS1 • E4The Pimple
The Pimple: Nate gets his first pimple. In a quick turn of events, his blemish is deemed lucky and he blesses P.S. 38 with his zit until one by one, his clients luck turns sour. Meanwhile,Dee Dee gets the theatre teacher of her dreams.
09/16/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
Big NateS1 • E5Belles A Ringin'
Belles A Ringin': While buying romance novels for a heartbroken Ellen, Nate discovers they are total cash cows. Under a penname, he writes a best-selling graphic novel using the people in his life as inspiration until it catches up to him.
09/23/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
Big NateS1 • E6Time Disruptors
Time Disruptors: A local legend comes to life as Nate and friends prepare for an epic party. But Nate's awesome plans may be foiled as a mysterious presence stalks the students and Francis disappears for hours at a time over at Jefferson.
09/30/2022
Full Episode
22:27
Sign in to Watch
Big NateS1 • E7Ghostly Coven of Man Witches
Ghostly Coven of Man Witches: To dodge a science test, Nate concocts a plan to shut down P.S. 38 by pretending that it's haunted. As he and his friends set the stage, they get locked in the school with a coven of man witches.
10/14/2022
Full Episode
22:27
Sign in to Watch
Big NateS1 • E8Valentine's Day of Horror
Valentine's Day of Horror: Nate has decided this Valentine's Day, he will finally profess his love for his dream girl in the form of a grand gesture, but the day of love quickly turns into a nightmare after Nate's "gift" gives the entire school food poisoning.
10/21/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Big NateS1 • E9Wilderness Warriors
While on a school camping trip, Nate is determined to win the Wilderness Warrior Award, Dee Dee uses her acting skills to cope with anxiety, and the teachers hatch a plan to steal an eagle egg.
01/13/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Big NateS1 • E10'Til Death Do We Rock
Nate is asked to give up center stage as lead singer of 'Fear the Mollusk' for his sworn enemy. But he won't give up that easily and neither will Martin, who tries to impress Nate with a job but instead gets caught in a lie.
03/04/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Big NateS1 • E11The Thing That Wouldn't Leave
It's Spring Break and Nate joins Francis on vacation! There he discovers the Pope Family Schedule aka an opportunity to pencil in AWESOMENESS. But not everyone is on board, especially when Nate's alter ego, Nathaniel, emerges.
04/10/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Big NateS1 • E16The Curse of the Applewhites
Nate's gym grade is on thin ice and the only thing that can save him from the humiliation of repeating 6th grade gym is something he swore to hate for eternity: figure skating. Not to mention, an ancient curse on Chad's family.
04/11/2023