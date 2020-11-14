Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Chris Paul E 4 • 11/14/2020
Chris Paul: Basketball star Chris Paul goes astro-nuts, becomes a piece of art, and slam dunks as The Substitute.
The SubstituteE3Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim: Olympic gold medalist and X Games champion Chloe Kim has a bad hair day, gets herself into a pickle, and defies a game of hot lava as The Substitute.
11/07/2020
The SubstituteE4Chris Paul
11/14/2020
The SubstituteE5Gabriel Iglesias
Gabriel Iglesias: Comedian and actor Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings kids on a hilarious journey to uncover the “true” history and traditions of the holidays in this Christmas special of The Substitute.
12/10/2020
The SubstituteE9Lele Pons
Lele Pons: International creator Lele Pons finds balance in yoga at sea, gets intense as a bandleader, and is a pretentious lunch lady who schools the kids with her cooking as The Substitute.
02/04/2021
The SubstituteE10Why Don't We
Why Don't We: Why Don't We band member Zach Herron goes undercover with the help of his bandmate Jack, who will be in charge behind the scenes to make Zach release his inner caveman, display his funny bone, and show off his inventions as The Substitute.
02/11/2021
The SubstituteE11Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign: Singer-songwriter Ty Dolla $ign bestows his royal table manners, changes some stinky diapers, and enters into a friendzone terrarium.
02/18/2021
The SubstituteE12Juanpa Zurita
Juanpa Zurita: Craig Robinson, Asher & Avi Angel, and Darci Lynne Farmer surprise our host and super influencer Juanpa Zurita by making him The Substitute! He'll find magic in meteorology, get glitter-ific, and fight the crime of grime.
02/25/2021