The Smurfs
No Smurf Out!/Souffle Shuffle
Season 2 E 10 • 10/21/2022
No Smurf Out!/Souffle Shuffle: When Scaredy is afraid a ghost is haunting his house, he asks Handy to secure his home from invasion. Chef sprains his ankles and has to rely on Greedy to bring his souffle to the Spring Festival.
The SmurfsS1 • E1Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy
Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy: When Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.” When everyone is tired of changing Baby's diapers, Handy decides to invent a robot that will do the job.
09/10/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E6The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!
The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!: On Halloween, Scaredy finds himself turned into a monster and he inadvertently wreaks havoc on the Smurfs. Handy builds Lazy a special alarm clock to keep him awake, but it keeps the rest of the Smurfs awake too!
11/12/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E18Storm Loses Her Mojo/Pop Out!
Storm Loses Her Mojo/Pop Out!: After chanting a spell to get in touch with her inner warrior, Blossom unknowingly takes Storm's warrior spirit. Gargamel casts a spell over Grouchy which makes everything that he complains about appear inside his hovel.
04/29/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E19Knight Smurfalot/Forget Me What?
Knight Smurfalot/Forget Me What?: Dreamer tries to become a knight, but his annoying antics make him some new enemies that land him in danger. When Gargamel accidentally breathes in the pollen of a rare flower it instantly wipes his memory.
05/06/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E20Smurfboards/Monkey See, Monkey Do
Smurfboards/Monkey See, Monkey Do: Vanity and Jokey start riding smurfboards around the village, but Brainy believes they're dangerous. The Magic Supply Store mixes up Papa Smurf's and Gargamel's delivery orders, leaving Papa Smurf with a monkey!
05/13/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E21Flying Ace/Lab Assistant
Flying Ace/Lab Assistant: After causing another clumsy catastrophe, Clumsy decides the only place he can be clumsy free is up in the sky. When Brainy gets hurt, Papa Smurf asks Monkey to take Brainy's place as his assistant.
07/04/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E22Order of Merit/Smurfy Mother's Day!
Order of Merit/Smurfy Mother's Day!: When Brainy bosses all the Smurfs around one time too many, Jokey makes him compete for a fake award. When they get captured by Gargamel, Papa Smurf, Willow and Vanity offer to help the sorcerer impress his mother.
07/05/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E23Leaping Lizards/Cover Story
Leaping Lizards/Cover Story: Vanity's attempt to cure a zit with a magic spell accidentally turns him into a lizard instead. To increase interest in the newspaper, Reporter decides to interview Gargamel face to face!
07/06/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E24Papa Times Two/Fake News
Papa Times Two/Fake News: Vanity gives one of the Smurfs a makeover to look exactly like Papa Smurf. Jokey tricks Poet into writing a sensational (but very fake) news story in the Daily Smurf.
07/07/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E25You're Fired!/Mirror, Mirror on the Armoire
You're Fired!/Mirror, Mirror on the Armoire: After another mishap, Clumsy and Dimwitty get into a big fight and vow never to work with each other again. When Gargamel places a magic armoire in the forest, Vanity must resist the temptation to look into its mirror.
07/12/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E26Smurfing Places/Poet Slam
Smurfing Places/Poet Slam: Gargamel switches bodies with Papa Smurf and only Timid knows the truth. Will he be brave enough to speak up? After Poet mentors Lily in rhyming, he experiences "poet block" during the poet slam contest.
07/14/2022
The SmurfsS2 • E1Say Smurf for the Camera!/Manners Matter
Say Smurf for the Camera!/Manners Matter: Handy invents a camera so Painter can make portraits of all the village's inhabitants. Papa Smurf is nervous about the new Nature Fairy coming to visit so he asks Willow to teach the Smurfs manners.
07/19/2022
The SmurfsS2 • E2The Guest Who Wouldn't Leave/Where's My Smurfway?
The Guest Who Wouldn't Leave/Where's My Smurfway?: After Wild sprains his ankle, he stays in Papa Smurf's house to recuperate while Papa Smurf is away. When Blossom misplaces Brainy's beloved Smurfway, she has to find it before Brainy finds out.
07/21/2022
The SmurfsS2 • E3The Talented Justa Smurf/Smurf, Yes Smurf!
The Talented Justa Smurf/Smurf, Yes Smurf!: Justa Smurf, surrounded by others who are all "Something Smurf", is still searching for his calling. While Papa Smurf is away, Brainy uses a potion to finally get the Village to obey his every whim.
07/26/2022
The SmurfsS2 • E4Mommy's Masterpiece/A Thief Among Us!
Mommy's Masterpiece/A Thief Among Us!: When the other Smurfs bail out of posing for Painter's masterpiece, he finds a new subject in Gargamel's Mother. When the Smurfs' favorite things start disappearing all over the Village, everyone gets worried and suspicious.
07/28/2022
The SmurfsS2 • E5Ogre Love
Ogre Love: Big Mouth falls in love with Smurfette after she pulls a splinter from his thumb.
09/09/2022
The SmurfsS2 • E6Back To Nature/Okey-Dokey!
Back To Nature/Okey-Dokey!: When Vanity, Poet and Dimwitty get lost in the forest, Papa Smurf sends them to Wild for nature lessons. Jokey has a new prank: giving Grouchy a potion that makes him say "okey dokey" to every request.
09/16/2022
The SmurfsS2 • E7Smurfy Magic Duel/Doctor Brainy & Mister Dumb
Smurfy Magic Duel/Doctor Brainy & Mister Dumb: Papa Smurf wants to prove to Willow that alchemy is more powerful than her "natural" magic. Brainy's new brain-weighing invention backfires and leaves him brainless.
09/23/2022
The SmurfsS2 • E8Shell Game/Blossom Goes Wild!
Shell Game/Blossom Goes Wild!: Gargamel turns himself into a snail so Farmer will bring him back to the Smurfs' Village. When Blossom gets into a fight with Storm and Lily, she leaves her village and moves into the forest with Wild.
09/30/2022
The SmurfsS2 • E9The Magic Pumpkin/Lost Cat
The Magic Pumpkin/Lost Cat: On Halloween, Smurfette gives Wimpy a magic pumpkin to help him scare the other Smurfs. When Azrael gets injured in the forest, Wild brings the cat to the Smurfs' village to heal.
10/14/2022
