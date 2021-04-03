Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years

Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
The Ho! Ho! Horror! / Outhouse OutrageSeason 1 E 8 • 01/21/2022
Santa Claus visits the children of Kamp Koral, who aren't quite sure what to make of the jolly giant. // The outhouse explodes in front of Mr. Krabs, but he gets three different sides of the story from his campers.
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsS1 • E2The Jellyfish Kid
The Jellyfish Kid: A young SpongeBob is determined to catch his first jellyfish, so his friends do whatever they can to help him.
03/04/2021
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsS1 • E3Quest for Tire / Cabin of Curiosities
The weekly food delivery truck goes missing, so the campers must hunt it down like their primal ancestors. // A mysterious cabin of odd campers have frightful fun with SpongeBob and Patrick after dark.
07/20/2021
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsS1 • E4In Search of Camp Noodist / Kitchen Sponge
SpongeBob, Sandy, and Patrick hike through the woods in search of a fabled nudist colony. // SpongeBob helps Plankton at the Krusty Kanteen, leading to the development of a very familiar sandwich.
07/21/2021
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsS1 • E5The Treasure of Kamp Koral / Camper Gary
SpongeBob and Patrick find buried treasure at camp, but Mr. Krabs becomes desperate to get his claws on it. // SpongeBob disguises Gary as a new camper to keep him safe from Mrs. Puff.
07/22/2021
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsS1 • E6Midnight Snack Attack / Hot Pearl-tato
After SpongeBob and Patrick eat a secret snack experiment, Plankton must reverse the monstrous side effects. // Mr. Krabs needs to find a babysitter for little Pearl, but she proves too much for the campers to handle.
11/19/2021
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsS1 • E7What About Meep? / Hard Time Out
When an unsatisfied anchovy strays from his brothers, SpongeBob and Patrick must help him find his true identity. // SpongeBob is sent to time out on behalf of his buddy, so Patrick does what he can to rectify the situation.
01/14/2022
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsS1 • E8The Ho! Ho! Horror! / Outhouse Outrage
01/21/2022