Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Always Be Brownies/Mystery Meat
Season 2 E 7 • 05/15/2020
Always Be Brownies/Mystery Meat: April and Splinter accidentally step to a gang of dangerous middle school brownie sellers. Baron Draxum's lunchroom concoction comes to life and terrorizes April's school.
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E1Flushed but Never Forgotten/Lair Games
Flushed but Never Forgotten/Lair Olympics: The Turtles have a secret that comes back to haunt them. April presents her award winning documentary about the Turtles' annual event: The Lair Olympics.
10/12/2019
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E2Many Unhappy Returns
Many Unhappy Returns: The TMNT must stop a persistent foe from shredding NYC, but problems arise when they split up to handle things.
11/23/2019
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E3Todd Scouts/Goyles, Goyles, Goyles
Todd Scouts/Goyles, Goyles, Goyles: The TMNT need to learn how to listen and get in touch with nature in order to save Todd after he's captured by a group of hunters. Huginn and Muninn recall their first day working for Baron Draxum.
11/30/2019
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E4Breaking Purple/Reparin' the Baron
Breaking Purple/Reparin' the Baron: Donnie's “parenting style” causes S.H.E.L.L.D.O.N. to run away from home. Mikey embarks on his craziest mission: trying to get Draxum to tolerate humans.
04/24/2020
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E5Air Turtle/Pizza Puffs
Air Turtle/Pizza Puffs: Leo lands his dream job as mascot of the local professional basketball team. Raph teaches his brothers a lesson in responsibility after they eat pizza puffs laced with a mystic toxin.
04/24/2020
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E6Sidekick Ahoy!/The Hidden City Job
Sidekick Ahoy!/The Hidden City Job: Their favorite space hero movie star in need of a sidekick, the TMNT do all they can to win their dream job. Leo and Señor Hueso help the reformed Capitán Piel on one last dangerous mission.
05/15/2020
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E8Raph's Ride-Along/Donnie vs. Witch Town
Raph's Ride-Along/Donnie vs. Witch Town: Raph is mistaken for a heinous criminal in the Hidden City. Always a man of science, Donnie can't accept April going to witches for mystic help on a science project.
06/19/2020
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E9Hidden City's Most Wanted/Bad Hair Day
Hidden City's Most Wanted/Bad Hair Day: Splinter's magical day with Mikey is interrupted by a mysterious and tiny guest. Leo's efforts to get into an exclusive Hidden City spa threaten to unweave his day of relaxation.
06/19/2020
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E10Fists of Furry/The Clothes Don't Make The Turtle
Fists of Furry/The Clothes Don't Make The Turtle: April and the Turtles must help Splinter save his chain of dojos from being taken over by an evil rival. Hypno-Potamus traps the Turtles in a magical 80s movie montage.
07/17/2020