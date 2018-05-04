The Fairly OddParents
Goldie-Crocks and the Three Fair Bears/Fancy Schmancy
Season 10 E 20 • 04/06/2018
Goldie-Crocks and the Three Fair Bears/Fancy Schmancy: Yet another Squirrely Scout camping trip goes bad when Mr. Crocker and the Fair Bears show up.
S10 • E16The Fairly OddParentsDadlantis/Chloe Rules!
Timmy and Chloe become eco-warriors when they save the underwater city of Atlantis from a dangerous "sea monster." Timmy regrets wishing Chloe was the school hall monitor when he sees how seriously she takes the job.
04/05/2018
S10 • E17The Fairly OddParentsCrockin' The House/Tardy Sauce
Crockin' The House/Tardy Sauce: Mrs. Crocker leaves Mr. Crocker home alone for the first time, so he calls on Timmy to teach him how to have fun.
04/05/2018
S10 • E18The Fairly OddParentsKnitwits/Dimmsdale's Got Talent?
Knitwits/Dimmsdale's Got Talent?: Dad takes Mom on what he thinks is a knight-themed cruise to renew their vows, but it's really a knitting cruise. Mr. Bickels hosts a talent show and everyone gets in, but Timmy.
04/06/2018
S10 • E19The Fairly OddParentsCertifiable Super Sitter
Certifiable Super Sitter: Chloe meets Poof for the first time when he comes home from school on Spring Break. Cosmo and Wanda win a free French Dinner, so Chloe gets to babysit Poof and his friends. All goes well until Vicky shows up.
04/06/2018
