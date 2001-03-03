The Fairly OddParents
The Big Problem/Power Mad
E 1 • 03/03/2001
The Big Problem/Power Mad: Timmy gets a quick lesson in "be careful what you wish for" when he wishes to be a grown-up. To make things worse, since Fairy Godparents only work with kids, Cosmo and Wanda have to leave.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:34
E1The Fairly OddParentsThe Big Problem/Power Mad
The Big Problem/Power Mad: Timmy gets a quick lesson in "be careful what you wish for" when he wishes to be a grown-up. To make things worse, since Fairy Godparents only work with kids, Cosmo and Wanda have to leave.
03/03/2001
Full Episode
23:32
E6The Fairly OddParentsDream Goat/The Same Game
Dream Goat/The Same Game: Timmy feels sorry for the town's caged goat and wishes he could be free./After being teased by a dentist, Timmy wishes that everyone in the world could be alike.
05/04/2001
Full Episode
23:10
S10 • E16The Fairly OddParentsDadlantis/Chloe Rules!
Timmy and Chloe become eco-warriors when they save the underwater city of Atlantis from a dangerous "sea monster." Timmy regrets wishing Chloe was the school hall monitor when he sees how seriously she takes the job.
04/05/2018
Full Episode
23:04
S10 • E17The Fairly OddParentsCrockin' The House/Tardy Sauce
Crockin' The House/Tardy Sauce: Mrs. Crocker leaves Mr. Crocker home alone for the first time, so he calls on Timmy to teach him how to have fun.
04/05/2018
Full Episode
23:12
S10 • E18The Fairly OddParentsKnitwits/Dimmsdale's Got Talent?
Knitwits/Dimmsdale's Got Talent?: Dad takes Mom on what he thinks is a knight-themed cruise to renew their vows, but it's really a knitting cruise. Mr. Bickels hosts a talent show and everyone gets in, but Timmy.
04/06/2018
Full Episode
23:13
S10 • E19The Fairly OddParentsCertifiable Super Sitter
Certifiable Super Sitter: Chloe meets Poof for the first time when he comes home from school on Spring Break. Cosmo and Wanda win a free French Dinner, so Chloe gets to babysit Poof and his friends. All goes well until Vicky shows up.
04/06/2018