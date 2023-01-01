Lincoln Loud

Even at eleven years old, Lincoln’s the man with the plan (even if things inevitably go off the rails). The middle child between his five older sisters and five younger sisters, Lincoln knows that surviving in the Loud House means staying a step ahead. Being the only boy DOES come with some perks - hey, he’s got his own room! While his sisters may drive him crazy, he loves the whole family and is always willing to lend a hand when they need him. Played by Wolfgang Schaeffer.