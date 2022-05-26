About The Adventures of Kid Danger Season 1

From the creator of the hit live action series, Henry Danger, comes the new cartoon version, The Adventures of Kid Danger! Join superheroes Kid Danger and Captain Man (and their kick-butt crew) as they take their epic crime fighting skills on fun, thrilling adventures like never before! While these heroes are having tons of fun, their number one priority is to keep Swellview safe. Sounds easy for the crime fighting duo, right? But between battling their classic criminal scum and brand new bigger-than-ever monsters, you'll see Captain Man and Kid Danger taking on trouble in a whole new way!