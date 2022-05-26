About ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks Season 3

Head out on a roller coaster ride of music, laughter, and musical adventures with international superstars Alvin, Simon and Theodore! They’re joined by the sassy Chipettes – Brittany, Jeanette and Eleanor, plus their single parent, Dave. It’s tough trying to raise a bunch of hyper-active Chipmunks, and like most parents, Dave’s patience gets pushed to the limit, especially by… ALVINNN!!!