ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

Alvin Seville
The original “Go Big or Go Home” guy. Alvin’s got endless enthusiasm and doesn’t know the meaning of ‘look before you leap.’ He’s energetic, impulsive, and charming, preferring to challenge the ordinary with his half-baked schemes. Sure, his plans often end in disaster, but Alvin’s heart is always in the right place. Voiced by Ross Bagdasarian Jr.
Simon Seville
The only thing bigger than Alvin’s ambition is Simon’s brain. He’s got a dry sense of humor, and his chess master mind helps him foresee the eventual disaster in Alvin’s harebrained ideas. The oldest of the Sevilles by a whole eight seconds, Simon would like to remind you that those eight seconds are VERY important. Voiced by Ross Bagdasarian Jr.
Theodore Seville
Sweet little Theo is the shy, loving, sensitive baby of the group. He’s usually the swing vote between his two older brothers, who spend half their time trying to get Theo on their side. But don’t get it twisted - Theodore has a mind of his own. And just when you least expect it, he’s often the one with exactly the right thing to say, at exactly the right time. Voiced by Janice Karman.
Brittany Miller
Brittany’s no astronomer, but she’s pretty sure the world revolves around her. She can be a bit of a fashion snob, and though she may appear self-centered, when push comes to shove she ultimately does the right thing for her siblings. Voiced by Janice Karman.
Jeanette Miller
Brittany’s equal, but opposite. Jeanette couldn’t care less that her socks don’t match, and got an IQ to match Simon’s. She may be sweet, but don’t mistake that kindness for weakness - she’ll stand up to any bully, even her own sister if need be! Voiced by Janice Karman.
Eleanor Miller
The youngest of the Chipmunk girls is spirited, outgoing, and has an infectious Can-Do attitude. She’s an arts-and-crafts expert, a social butterfly, and a gifted athlete. She may be the shortest of the group, but you can always find her in a crowd - just keep an ear out for her giggle. Voiced by Vanessa Bagdasarian.
Dave Seville
A loving father, Dave balances his parental duties with his managerial duties, overseeing the Chipmunks’ musical adventures. While he’s not the best with technology, he makes up for it by being very patient with the Chipmunks…well, all of them except Alvin, who loves to push Dave’s buttons. Voiced by Ross Bagdasarian Jr.
About ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks Season 5
Head out on a roller coaster ride of music, laughter, and musical adventures with international superstars Alvin, Simon and Theodore! They’re joined by the sassy Chipettes – Brittany, Jeanette and Eleanor, plus their single parent, Dave. It’s tough trying to raise a bunch of hyper-active Chipmunks, and like most parents, Dave’s patience gets pushed to the limit, especially by… ALVINNN!!!