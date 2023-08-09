Cast
Kayla
She is a thoughtful and soul-searching teenage girl who is curious about the world but holds herself back from exploring them. She remains haunted by the passing of her identical twin sister. Kayla must break out of her protective shell and fight the terrors of her past. Played by Telci Huynh.
Summer
A walking Instagram photo. She likes to be liked, and romanticizes everything, Summer seems like the quintessential “popular girl,” but she instead surrounds herself with a close group of friends. Played by Dior Goodjohn.
Ferris
He is a delightful oddball who is practical, and hyper-organized. Overly cautious, Ferris has lived his life in a protected bubble — and rarely goes on adventures. Played by Chance Hurstfield.
Leo
He is bombastic, sassy, magnetic, and uniquely able to find humor in the most morbid of situations. Leo often says what everyone else is thinking. His impulses tend to get him into trouble. Played by Luca Padovan.
Max
A local who has lived on the island his whole life. Working as a bellhop at the hotel, Max is aware of all the dark secrets at the resort. Played by Conor Sherry.
Stanley
The night manager of the hotel, Stanley appears charming, and an ally to the group, but his own secrets prove he is dangerous. Played by Julian Curtis.
The Woman In White
A haunting specter appears inside a mirror in Room 13 of the hotel. Once freed from the mirror, the key to stopping her is uncovering the truth of her past.
About Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 2
A group of kids calling themselves the Midnight Society meet every week around a campfire to tell terrifying horror stories. But their love of all things scary is put to the test when the real world starts to become as spooky as one of their tales.