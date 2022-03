About Bella and the Bulldogs

Middle schooler Bella Dawson left her life as a popular cheerleader behind to join the Bulldogs as their new star quarterback. Trading in her pom-poms for a pigskin was a total dream come true, but now Bella must find a balance between football and her cheerleading BFFs. Does she have what it takes to overcome the haters and lead her team to victory, without compromising who she is? What happens when those worlds collide?