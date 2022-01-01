About Big Nate

Big Nate is a sixth-grade kid with a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate Wright is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the cartoons he creates. Charming, mischievous, and a magnet for misadventure – trouble is always fun when Nate is around. Just ask his friends: alongside Nate are Francis, Teddy, and Dee Dee, and altogether they make a truly awesome squad!