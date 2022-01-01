Nate Wright is a charming, mischievous sixth-grader who’s out to prove that awesomeness cannot be beaten!

Cast

Nate Wright

Dee Dee

Francis Pope

Teddy Ortiz

Chad Applewhite

Ellen Wright

Martin Wright

Mrs. Godfrey

Principal Nichols

About Big Nate

Big Nate is a sixth-grade kid with a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate Wright is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the cartoons he creates. Charming, mischievous, and a magnet for misadventure – trouble is always fun when Nate is around. Just ask his friends: alongside Nate are Francis, Teddy, and Dee Dee, and altogether they make a truly awesome squad!